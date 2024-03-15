Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Wedding Food Menu Has Dishes From Kolkata, Benaras; Special Chaat On Groom's Request

Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are reportedly set to tie the knot on March 15, Friday, and the couple has reportedly planned a lavish spread for their guests. Their wedding menu comprises of food items from different states and regions of India, and it also has a special item on the groom's request.

Pulkit and Kriti's pre-wedding festivities have already kicked off in ITC Grand Bharat, Delhi NCR, as both the stars belong to the capital city. The wedding is set to be an intimate affair and will be attended by the closest friends and family members of the duo.

As per reports, Pulkit and Kriti's wedding menu includes the best dishes from Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Kolkata, Benaras, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi.

Not just that, but on the special request of the groom, a counter of Delhi 6's famous chaat will also be set up for the guests and the newlyweds.

Pulkit and Kriti's mehendi and sangeet ceremonies reportedly took place in Delhi on March 14, Thursday, and their haldi ceremony was scheduled to be held on Friday morning.

The couple is expected to tie the knot on Friday evening. Among those who are expected to attend the wedding are Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Mika Singh, Farhan Akhtar, and others.

Pulkit and Kriti fell in love on the sets of their film Pagalpanti in 2019, and they have been in a steady relationship ever since. While the two have never shied away from accepting their relationship in public, they have remained tightlipped about their wedding so far.