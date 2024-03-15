 Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Wedding Food Menu Has Dishes From Kolkata, Benaras; Special Chaat On Groom's Request
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentPulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Wedding Food Menu Has Dishes From Kolkata, Benaras; Special Chaat On Groom's Request

Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Wedding Food Menu Has Dishes From Kolkata, Benaras; Special Chaat On Groom's Request

Pulkit and Kriti are set to tie the knot on March 15, Friday, in Delhi

Sachin TUpdated: Friday, March 15, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
article-image

Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are reportedly set to tie the knot on March 15, Friday, and the couple has reportedly planned a lavish spread for their guests. Their wedding menu comprises of food items from different states and regions of India, and it also has a special item on the groom's request.

Pulkit and Kriti's pre-wedding festivities have already kicked off in ITC Grand Bharat, Delhi NCR, as both the stars belong to the capital city. The wedding is set to be an intimate affair and will be attended by the closest friends and family members of the duo.

As per reports, Pulkit and Kriti's wedding menu includes the best dishes from Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Kolkata, Benaras, Madhya Pradesh, and Delhi.

Not just that, but on the special request of the groom, a counter of Delhi 6's famous chaat will also be set up for the guests and the newlyweds.

Pulkit and Kriti's mehendi and sangeet ceremonies reportedly took place in Delhi on March 14, Thursday, and their haldi ceremony was scheduled to be held on Friday morning.

Read Also
Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Wedding: Groom-To-Be Looks Dapper In Yellow As He Leaves For Haldi...
article-image

The couple is expected to tie the knot on Friday evening. Among those who are expected to attend the wedding are Richa Chadha, Varun Sharma, Mika Singh, Farhan Akhtar, and others.

Read Also
What Is The Age Gap Between Soon-To-Be-Married Actors Pulkit Samrat & Kriti Kharbanda?
article-image

Pulkit and Kriti fell in love on the sets of their film Pagalpanti in 2019, and they have been in a steady relationship ever since. While the two have never shied away from accepting their relationship in public, they have remained tightlipped about their wedding so far.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Munmun Dutta Says 'Not Pregnant, Not Married' After Denying Engagement With Raj Anadkat: 'If I Marry...

Munmun Dutta Says 'Not Pregnant, Not Married' After Denying Engagement With Raj Anadkat: 'If I Marry...

Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Wedding Food Menu Has Dishes From Kolkata, Benaras; Special Chaat On...

Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Wedding Food Menu Has Dishes From Kolkata, Benaras; Special Chaat On...

Lootere OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Platform & Cast

Lootere OTT Release Date: Know All About Plot, Platform & Cast

Madhubala's Biopic Confirmed, Alia Bhatt's Darlings Director Jasmeet Reen To Helm The Film

Madhubala's Biopic Confirmed, Alia Bhatt's Darlings Director Jasmeet Reen To Helm The Film

Amitabh Bachchan Admitted To Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, To Undergo Angioplasty

Amitabh Bachchan Admitted To Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, To Undergo Angioplasty