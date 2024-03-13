Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda Wedding: Groom-To-Be Looks Dapper In Yellow As He Leaves For Haldi Ceremony (VIDEO)

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who have been in a relationship since 2019, are all set to tie the knot in Delhi in Manesar, Haryana, at the ITC Grand Bharat in the presence of their close family and friends.

Though the couple is yet to make an official announcement about their wedding, on Wednesday, March 13, the groom-to-be was seen leaving for his Haldi ceremony with Kriti as he headed to the venue.

Check out the video:

In the video, Pulkit is seen wearing a yellow embroidered kurta with white pants and black sunglasses as he made his way to his car from his apartment in Delhi. His family members were also seen exiting the bungalow.

"Baraatis are ready 🎊 And Heading for the wedding venue 🤩 Its Haldi ceremony day for Pulkit-Kriti's wedding 🥰," said the caption.

According to News18, Pulkit and Kriti's pre-wedding festivities will run till March 16.

"The wedding is set to take place in Delhi where both the actors were born. While Kriti eventually moved to Bangalore, Pukit’s family still resides in the national capital," said the source.

The duo will be having a pastel-themed wedding. Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Luv Ranjan, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Mika Singh will reportedly attend Pulkit and Kriti's wedding in Delhi.