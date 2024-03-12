Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda To Have Pastel-Themed Wedding; Farhan Akhtar, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal To Attend: Report | Photo Via Instagram

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are all set to get married in Delhi on March 15, 2024, in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close family and friends, in Manesar, Haryana, at the ITC Grand Bharat. The couple, who have been dating since 2019, have been in a relationship since 2019.

According to the Hindustan Times, Pulkit and Kriti will have a pastel-themed wedding in Delhi as it reflects their personality. The couple's wedding festivities have started with an intimate get-together, which will be followed by a festivities and wedding in Manesar.

"The wedding ceremony will be a Punjabi affair high on music, dance, food and masti," added the source.

The couple's wedding will be attended by their close friends. “Some of the guests which will be coming for the wedding include names such as Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Zoya Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Luv Ranjan, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, and Mika Singh,” revealed the source.

Earlier today, on Tuesday, March 12, Kriti was spotted at Mumbai airport as she jetted off to Delhi, Pulkit, on the other hand, left for Delhi on Monday.

Meanwhile, few days ago, the couple's wedding invitation went viral on the internet, which featured a painting of the duo enjoying a scenic view along with their pets. "Can't wait to celebrate with our squad! Love, Pulkit and Kriti," the text on the card reads.

Pulkit and Kriti are yet to make an official announcement about their wedding.