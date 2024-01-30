Kriti Kharbanda & Pulkit Samrat Engaged? Viral Photo Sparks Wedding Rumours

Looks like B-Town's most adorable lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat are all set to take the plunge in 2024. Several photos of the two have surfaced on the internet, and from the looks of it, it seems like the couple recently got engaged in the presence of their friends and family members.

In the photos, Pulkit can be seen hugging a gleeful Kriti as they posed with their friends and family members. Eagle-eyed netizens spotted that both of them flaunted similar rings on their finger and wondered if it was their official engagement rings.

Kriti looked radiant in a blue and golden anarkali with a blush pink dupatta, while Pulkit complimented her in a white kurta with blue prints all over it. The house too can be seen all decked up in the background, and it looked like the people had gathered for a celebration.

Both Pulkit and Kriti are yet to officially announce their engagement and wedding plans.

Kriti and Pulkit have been dating each other for almost five years now. Reports of them being in a relationship first surfaced back in 2019. The couple has never shied away from accepting the relationship in public, and the two are often seen indulging in social media PDA.

For those unversed, Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira, however, the two parted ways in 2015 within a year of their marriage.

Kriti and Pulkit have also collaborated professionally for a number of projects including Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti.