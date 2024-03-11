VIDEO: Groom-To-Be Pulkit Samrat's Mumbai Residence Lights Up Ahead Of Delhi Wedding With Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are all set to tie the knot on March 13, 2024, in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close family and friends. The couple is yet to make an official announcement about their wedding.

With just a few days away from the wedding, groom-to-be Pulkit's house in Mumbai has been decked up with lights, confirming the beginning of the wedding festivities.

Take a look at the video:

While Pulkit and Kriti have stayed mum about their wedding, the video on social media shows Samrat's residence decorated with lights.

On Monday, the Fukrey 3 actor was also seen at Delhi airport ahead of his wedding with Kriti.

As per news agency ANI, the couple is likely to exchange vows in Manesar, Haryana at the ITC Grand Bharat.

A few days ago, the couple's wedding invitation went viral on the internet, that featured a painting of the duo enjoying a scenic view along with their pets.

"Can't wait to celebrate with our squad! Love, Pulkit and Kriti," the text on the card reads.

Pulkit and Kriti's love story began on the sets of their film, Pagalpanti, in 2019. The duo have also appeared together in several films, such as Veerey Ki Wedding, and Taish.