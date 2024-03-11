 Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat To Marry In Delhi's Manesar; Couple's Wedding Venue REVEALED
Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat will get married on March 13.

ANIUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 06:52 PM IST
article-image

Actors Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat, who have been dating each other for a couple of years now, are all set to tie the knot.

The couple is likely to exchange vows in forthcoming days at ITC Grand Bharat in Manesar, Haryana, amidst the Aravalli range.

Both Pulkit and Kriti were born in Delhi and since their families reside in NCR region, it is clear why the couple opted for this venue.

article-image

Kriti and Pulkit have appeared together in several films like 'Veerey Ki Wedding', 'Taish', and 'Pagalpanti'. Pulkit was previously married to Shweta Rohira.

The speculations around Pulkit and Kriti's wedding surfaced after the duo on Valentine's Days shared similar pictures of themselves from their romantic vacation. It's their captions that hinted that they will get married in March. "Let's March together, hand in hand #happyvalentinesday," Kriti wrote on Instagram, adding a picture of herself with Pulkit.

Pulkit shared a photo of him embracing Kriti as they sail on a boat in an exotic location. Alongside the image, he wrote the words 'I do'. His caption read, "Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you.. @kriti.kharbanda."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pulkit recently appeared in the third installment of Fukrey and had a brief role in Zoya Akhtar's web show Made in Heaven Season 2.

article-image

Kriti is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Risky Romeo, scheduled for May 2024.

