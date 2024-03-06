Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda To Get Married On March 13, Wedding Invite Gets LEAKED Online

Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda, who have been in a relationship for several years now, are soon set to join the 'married' club. Amid rumours of their impending wedding, their invitation recently got leaked online and if reports are to be believed, the couple will tie the knot on March 13.

On Tuesday evening, Pulkit and Kriti's digital wedding invite surfaced online, and within minutes, it was splashed all over social media. The invite showed a sketch of the couple enjoying sunset at their cozy abode and their pets lounging around.

"Can't wait to celebrate with our squad! Love, Pulkit and Kriti," the text on the card read.

For those unversed, Kriti and Pulkit's love story began on the sets of their film, Pagalpanti, in 2019, and the two have been together ever since. Unlike other B-Town couples, they never shied away from making their relationship official in public and indulging in some cutesy PDA.

Earlier this year, Kriti had hinted about their wedding after she wished Pulkit with a romantic post on Valentine's Day. "Let’s March together, hand in hand," she had captioned the photo.

In January, photos of Kriti and Pulkit all decked up and surrounded by their friends and family members had surfaced online, and in those, the actress was seen rocking a huge diamong ring, which sparked rumours that the two had gotten engaged.

However, both Pulkit and Kriti have remained tightlipped about their wedding yet.

On the professional front, Pulkit and Kriti have shared the screen in several movies, including, Veerey Ki Wedding, Taish, and Pagalpanti.