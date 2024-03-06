Pulkit Samrat & Kriti Kharbanda To Have 4-Day Wedding In Delhi, Fukrey Cast To Attend: Report

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda are all set to become husband and wife soon. The duo, who have been dating each other since 2019, will be getting married in March 2024.

A new report by News 18 states that Pulkit and Kriti's wedding will take place in Delhi. The pre-wedding festivities for the couple will start from March 13 until March 16.

"March 15 is the day they will become husband and wife. The wedding is set to take place in Delhi, where both the actors were born. While Kriti eventually moved to Bangalore, Pukit’s family still resides in the national capital," added the report.

The report further states that Pulkit and Kriti want their wedding to be an intimate affair; thus, not many Bollywood celebrities will be a part of it. However, the cast of Fukrey is supposed to attend the couple's nuptials in Delhi next week.

Recently, the couple's wedding card leaked online. "Can't wait to celebrate with our squad! Love, Pulkit and Kriti," the text on the card reads. However, an official announcement by the couple is yet to be made.

In January 2024, Pulkit and Kriti's photos from their roka ceremony did the rounds on social media, in which the actress was seen posing with her husband-to-be, Pulkit, and his family.

For those unversed, Pulkit and Kriti's love story began on the sets of their film, Pagalpanti, in 2019.