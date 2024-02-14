Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda To Marry In March 2024? Valentine's Day Post Suggests So

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda have been dating each other since 2019. Their love story began on the sets of Pagalpanti, and the couple has been inseparable since.

Recently, the couple sparked engagement rumours after a picture was shared by Pulkit on his Instagram handle, in which the couple is seen dressed in traditional attire with friends and family members. However, soon after, the photo was deleted.

Now, the duo's Valentine's Day post has added more fuel to the rumours suggesting a March wedding. Kriti shared a romantic photo with Pulkit with the caption, "Let’s March together, hand in hand #happyvalentinesday."

Check it out:

Pulkit, on the other hand, wrote, “Dancing on the edge of a leap! I do, I do, I do love you.. 💕 @kriti.kharbanda.” However, an official announcement by the couple is yet to be made.

Apart from Pagalpanti, Pulkit and Kriti have appeared together in films like Veerey Ki Wedding, and Taish.

On the work front, Samrat was last seen in Fukrey 3 alongside Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Richa Chadha and Pankaj Tripathi.

Whereas the actress is gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie, Risky Romeo, which is billed as an edgy and stylish neo-noir comic tragedy. The film also features Sunny Singh in the lead.