Will Harshad Chopda Replace Shakti Arora In GHKKPM? Actor Reacts

Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been making headlines ever since the announcement of the forthcoming leap in the show has been made. While fans of the show have been eagerly anticipating what the story of the show post leap will be like, the rumors of Shakti Arora quitting the show have been worrying his fans all over.

While Shakti had refrained from commenting on the same as of now, the actor has finally addressed all these rumors and has decided to put an end to the same. Addressing the same in an interview with Times Now, Shakti states that like others, he too has heard of this news and has also heard of only one or two actors from the show being retained. The actor further mentions that no such thing has been communicated to him by the production, the makers or the channel as of now and that if something like this does happen, he will respect the decision of the makers. Shakti states that he is aware of how actors do get replaced in television or are asked to leave if it is not working for the story. Further, the GHKKPM actor reveals that he only knows of one thing and that is Karanvir Bohra entering the show. He reveals of also hearing the news of Harshad Chopda replacing him but states that he is not sure about this too.

Addressing his fans concern, Shakti asks them to not worry and further promises them that he will always be associated with acting across all mediums and that his fans will never miss him from screens for too long.

For the unversed, there have been rumors about Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin undergoing a 10-12 year leap and only Bhavika Sharma being retained in the show.