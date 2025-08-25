'Apologise On Your YouTube Channels': SC Pulls Up Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina & Other Comics Over 'Disability Jokes'

'Commercialising Speech Comes With Responsibility': Supreme Court Pulls Up Ranveer Allahbadia, Comedians Over 'Disability Jokes' | File Pic

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday, August 25, came down heavily on YouTubers and comedians for mocking persons with disabilities in their online content and stand-up shows, directing them to issue public apologies and warning that financial penalties could be imposed in future violations.

The order was issued in the wake of remarks by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode of India's Got Latent.

Court Raps Influencers and Comedians

The order comes after controversial remarks made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia during an episode of India's Got Latent, as well as a plea filed by SMA Cure Foundation against comedians Samay Raina, Vipun Goyal, Balraj Paramjeet Singh Ghai, Sonali Thakkar and Nishant Jagdish Tanwar for making what it described as “insensitive jokes” about persons with disabilities.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi told the comedians, "Apology you tendered before the court, give the same before your social media too." The counsel representing them further confirmed that unconditional apologies had been submitted, with assurances that they would also post apologies across their platforms.

Justice Bagchi observed, "Humour is well taken and is a part of life. We laugh at ourselves. But when we start laughing at others and create a breach of sensibility… it becomes problematic. Influencers of today are commercialising speech. The community at large should not be utilised to hurt the sentiments of certain sections. It’s not only freedom of speech, it’s commercial speech."

Court Asks I&B To Lay Out Guidelines

Alongside seeking apologies, the bench directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to draft comprehensive guidelines for the language used on social media platforms, to ensure dignity and protection for persons with disabilities and other vulnerable groups. The Ministry has been asked to consult the National Board for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities (NBDSA) and stakeholders while preparing the framework.

Senior Advocate Aparajita Singh, appearing for the Foundation, welcomed the move, saying, "Good sense has prevailed, all have apologised. Your lordships have sent a strong message. My suggestion is let the comedians spread awareness about the issue. That would be the best apology."

The court said the apologies must extend to YouTube channels, podcasts and other platforms, adding, "Next time tell us how much penalty we should impose on you."