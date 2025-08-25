15-Km Jam On Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway Leaves Commuters Stranded For Hours As Potholes Turn Commute Into Nightmare |

Vadodara: The Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway (NH-48) has turned into a nightmare for commuters, as a 15-km long traffic jam paralyzed movement near Vadodara on Monday. For the third consecutive day, motorists were trapped in bumper-to-bumper traffic for up to five hours, raising sharp questions about road quality and government accountability.

About The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Corridor

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor is among the busiest highways in India, connecting two major financial hubs. Yet, repeated traffic snarls caused by poor infrastructure and negligence have earned it the reputation of a “highway to hell” among motorists.

The jam stretched from Jambuwa Bridge to Puniyad village, with vehicles crawling or standing still as potholes on the narrow Jambuwa Bridge worsened due to monsoon rains. Despite repeated complaints, repair work has not yet begun, leaving thousands stranded.

“We pay toll tax, but what do we get in return? Potholes, broken bridges, and endless jams. Wherever you go, the government just wants to rob you,” said Vinod Kumar, a traveler from Rajasthan who has been stuck since Sunday night.

Families, Truckers, & Commuters In Distress

For families with children, the ordeal has been particularly harsh. Many reported being stuck in traffic with no food or water for hours.

Anil Patel, who was driving back from Mumbai, expressed frustration: “I left Mumbai last night and still haven’t reached Ahmedabad. We’re preparing for Ganpati at home, but instead we’re stuck here. Even our company goods won’t be delivered on time.”

Truck drivers, the lifeline of India’s supply chain, also voiced anger. Sohelbhai, a truck driver, said: “I left Surat at midnight and reached Vadodara at 8 am. We’re stuck for hours. We pay heavy tolls, yet we drive on potholes. There’s not even a place to go for tea. This is injustice to the public.”

Read Also Tamil Nadu Sets December 31 Deadline To Complete Boundary Changes Ahead Of Census 2027 Preparations

Recurring Problem, No Relief In Sight

This is not the first time the Jambuwa Bridge has caused traffic chaos. Just months ago, after media reports, a temporary patchwork road was built. But as rains returned, large potholes resurfaced, reducing traffic flow to a single lane and creating bottlenecks.

Adding to the misery, commuters also reported traffic jams at Por Bridge, another weak spot on the highway.

Locals say the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and state authorities have consistently failed to provide lasting solutions. “It doesn’t matter if the government charges toll tax. But at least build good roads. We don’t deserve to suffer like this every year during monsoon,” said Kumar, echoing widespread public sentiment.