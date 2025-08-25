 Who Is Veena Praveenar Singh? The Indian-Thai Model Crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2025
Who Is Veena Praveenar Singh? The Indian-Thai Model Crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2025

Her journey began in 2018 when she represented her birthplace Chiang Mai at Miss Universe Thailand, finishing as second runner-up

Amisha Shirgave
Updated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 02:14 PM IST
After three near victories in past years, Praveenar “Veena” Singh has finally achieved her dream by winning Miss Universe Thailand 2025. The 28-year-old beauty queen, who represented Saraburi, was crowned on August 23 at the MGI Hall in Bangkok. She triumphed over 76 contestants, including strong favorites Praewwanich “Praew” Ruangthong of Bangkok (first runner-up) and Narumon “Dale” Pimpakdee of Phuket (second runner-up). The crown was passed to her by none other than Natalie Glebova, Miss Universe 2005.

From Chiang Mai to the Crown

Born on April 16, 1996, in Chiang Mai, Veena is of Indian descent and later became a naturalised Thai citizen. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Russian Studies at Thammasat University before venturing into the pageant world. Her journey began in 2018 when she represented her birthplace Chiang Mai at Miss Universe Thailand, finishing as second runner-up.

In 2020, she nearly won the crown but settled for first runner-up to Amanda Obdam. Three years later, in 2023, she once again placed second runner-up, reinforcing her reputation as one of Thailand’s most determined beauty queens.

“True Effort Never Betrays the Heart”

The Miss Universe Thailand organisation celebrated her persistence with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, writing, “True effort never betrays the heart that believes.” Sharing her official portrait, Veena herself expressed gratitude and pride: “Today, all eight years of hard work have come to fruition… Let’s walk on the Miss Universe path together.”

In a pre-pageant interview, Veena highlighted that being Miss Universe Thailand requires experience, cultural awareness, and resilience. She reflected, “I believe if I do everything with the best intention and put in the hard work, I can achieve anything. My perseverance and determination prove that.”

She added that she embodies the diverse cultural identity of Thailand, describing the nation as a melting pot of traditions and open-minded people. Her mission, she explained, is to showcase Thailand’s welcoming spirit to the world, particularly in the tourism sector.

Preparing for Miss Universe 2025

Now wearing the coveted crown, Veena will represent Thailand at the Miss Universe 2025 competition on November 21, which will be held in Nonthaburi, Thailand. This year’s global pageant will see Ahtisa Manalo representing the Philippines, with Denmark’s Victoria Kjaer Theilvig set to crown her successor.

