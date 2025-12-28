Raghav Chadha Invites Blinkit Delivery Boy For Lunch After His Low Daily Earnings Video Goes Viral

A recent viral video highlighting the harsh realities of gig work has brought a Blinkit delivery partner face-to-face with Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. The rider, popularly known as Thapliyal Ji, hails from Uttarakhand and had earlier shared an honest account of his daily earnings, igniting widespread discussion around the gig economy in India.

Thapliyal Ji first caught national attention after posting a video breaking down his income from a long workday. According to his post, he earned Rs 762 after completing 28 deliveries across more than 14 hours, a figure that left many social media users stunned. The clip triggered conversations on fair wages, tipping culture, and the sustainability of app-based delivery work, with critics questioning the algorithm-driven systems that govern gig platforms.

The issue soon reached Parliament, where Raghav Chadha raised concerns over the working conditions of delivery partners and other gig workers, calling attention to low pay, long hours, and the absence of formal safeguards.

Lunch meeting highlights ground realities

Weeks after the video went viral, Thapliyal Ji was invited to Chadha’s residence for lunch. He later shared moments from the meeting on Instagram, describing the MP as warm, approachable, and genuinely attentive. In his post, the rider said the discussion revolved around the daily struggles of delivery workers, including fluctuating shifts, inconsistent income, pressure to meet app-set targets, and limited grievance redressal options.

What stood out for Thapliyal Ji was the tone of the interaction. He noted that Chadha spoke to him “like a regular person,” listened closely to real-world experiences, and made space for an open conversation rather than a formal political exchange.

Gig economy under the lens

During their interaction, the rider elaborated on how algorithm-based management affects delivery partners, often leaving them with unpredictable earnings and little control over work hours. These challenges, he explained, are compounded by the lack of social security benefits such as health insurance, paid leave, or minimum wage protection.

Chadha later reiterated these concerns publicly, sharing clips from the meeting and describing the situation as “systemic exploitation hidden behind apps and algorithms.” He stressed that while India’s digital and quick-commerce sectors are expanding rapidly, the workers sustaining these platforms must not be left unprotected.