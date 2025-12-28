Popular Desserts That Wowed India In 2025; Dubai Pistachio Kunafa Chocolate & Tiramisu Ruled Desi Hearts

Have you lost count of the desserts you had in 2025? Which would you rate as your favourite? The Dubai Kunafa Chocolate? Tiramisu? Or the all-time classic Macaron? What about the Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake?

FPJ ask top Mumbai-based pastry chefs and cafe founders about the dessert that ruled hearts in 2025. The undisputed winner is the Dubai Kunafa Chocolate, but there are other very close on its heels. Find out about the dessert that defined 2025's viral pastry trend and also ingredients these chefs would like to explore in 2026.

Aditi Limaye, co-founder of Home Chef, Mumbai

Aditi Limaye voted for Dubai Kunafa Chocolate. |

Top dessert of 2025: More than just being on the top, matcha was a favourite ingredient used across the world. The top dessert would be Dubai Kunafa Chocolate.

A dessert that defined 2025's viral pastry trend: It has to be the Dubai Kunafa Chocolate. I liked the pistachio cream, crispy seviya (vermicelli) like texture and of course, the chocolate. It was a decadent snack, delivering a unique combination of sweet, nutty and crunchy elements in one bite, more like a Middle Eastern fusion delicacy.

Ingredients to explore in 2026: I'm looking more for real, and less of packaged ingredients. More fresh fruits, old school tea cakes without premixes, and non-diary cream. Cakes that are as good in taste as much as they look good; with less fondant and real flowers.

Your top-selling dessert of 2025: Chocolate Porcupine.

Forever favourite dessert: New York Style Classic Cheesecake and a simple chocolate cake.

Chef Amit Sharma Co-Founder of Poetry by Love & Cheesecake

Chef Amit Sharma voted for the Kunafa Chocolate. |

Top Dessert of 2025: While the world fell in love with the Dubai-Style Pistachio Kunafa Chocolate, so did we.

A dessert that defined 2025's viral pastry trend: The molten core or liquid-center cheesecake. It's all about the tension between a perfectly set, velvety outer layer and that slow, deliberate ooze from the center.

Ingredients to explore in 2026: For 2026, I would love the idea of using a vibrant, peppery extra virgin olive oil as both a structural ingredient and a finishing touch. Instead of relying solely on butter, folding a high-quality oil into the batter gives the cheesecake this incredible, silken mouthfeel that stays light on the palate. I want to play with the contrast, maybe a Lemon and Wild Thyme cheesecake finished with a heavy drizzle of liquid gold and a hit of flaky sea salt.

Your top-selling dessert of 2025: Lotus Biscoff and tiramisu were the absolute heavyweights this year. There's a deep-rooted nostalgia in that caramelised biscoff spice and the bold, coffee-soaked layers of a tiramisu that hits a sweet spot other desserts just can't touch.

Forever favourite dessert: New York Style Baked Cheesecake.

Chef Anshul Dhyani, Executive Chef, ITC Grand Central, Mumbai

Chef Anshul Dhyani voted for Tiramisu. |

Top Dessert of 2025: The highlight of 2025 was a classic tiramisu, even at ITC Grand Central — meticulously crafted with balanced layers and understated indulgence.

A dessert that defined 2025's viral pastry trend: The dessert that truly captured attention this year was the pistachio-inspired desserts, visually captivating, and rich in flavour.

Ingredients to explore in 2026: Looking ahead to 2026, I am keen to further explore fermented nuances and responsibly sourced Indian ingredients such as palm jaggery, raw forest honey, fermented rose petals (gulkand), adding depth, character, and a sense of place to our dessert offerings.

Your top-selling dessert of 2025: Our signature chocolate cake with layered textures emerged as the most sought-after comforting yet sophisticated dessert.

Forever favourite dessert: Classic chocolate cake.

Chandni Nath Israni, Co-founder, CK Israni Group, who brought Ladurée to India

Chandni Nath Israni voted for Macarons. |

Top Dessert of 2025: Macarons. It's one of those rare treats that feels timeless yet constantly evolving.

A dessert that defined 2025's viral pastry trend: The pistachio wave — from pistachio lattes to the pistachio kunafa chocolate that went viral across social media. That nutty, subtly sweet flavour really captured the moment.

Ingredients to explore in 2026: More desserts with nuts like pistachio and hazelnut, and also work more with seasonal fruits. I think there's something really special about using ingredients when they are at their best. Sometimes it is just about keeping things simple, letting the flavours come through, and creating desserts that people genuinely enjoy.

Your top-selling dessert of 2025: Plaisir Sucré. It is Ladurée's iconic signature pastry worldwide.

Forever favourite dessert: Chocolate/pistachio fondant cake.

Sainath More, Pastry Chef at Four Seasons Hotel Mumbai

Che Sainath More voted for Berry Charlotte. |

Top dessert of 2025: Berry Charlotte, a mould-lined dessert made with ladyfingers or sponge and filled with mousse or Bavarian cream and fresh berries such as blueberry, raspberry, blackberry, and strawberry, is a cornerstone of haute pastry.

A dessert that defined 2025's viral pastry trend: Dubai chocolate–style pistachio and Kataifi dessert. This creation took over social media globally, from Instagram to pastry showcases and became one of the most talked-about dessert trends of the year.

Ingredients to explore in 2026: As a pastry chef, the ingredient combination I am most excited to continue experimenting with in 2026 is matcha and yuzu. This pairing captures exactly where modern pastry is heading, clean flavours, natural bitterness, bright acidity, and balance. It feels refined, global, and contemporary.

Your top-selling dessert of 2025: As a pastry chef, my clear bestseller of 2025 were the Berry Charlotte and the Biscoff Cheesecake Tin from Crème Atelier, a signature cake collection at Four Seasons Mumbai.

Forever favourite dessert: Tiramisu with Kahlua.

Nisarg Shah, Co-founder and menu curator of Dessert Therapy

Nisarg Shah voted for Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake. |

Top dessert of 2025: Lotus Biscoff Cheesecake. I'd also add Burnt Butter Toast. It is indulgent yet comforting.

A dessert that defined 2025's viral pastry trend: I have come across plenty of desserts with kunafa and chocolate. The hype is real, but not my cup of tea.

Ingredients to explore in 2026: I'd like to continue experimenting making eggless desserts, which are difficult to make without eggs, and also would want to introduce options with complex flavour profiles. Maybe something with oranges.

Your top-selling dessert of 2025: Almond Praline and Strawberry Cake, Tiramisu, and Lotus Biscoff Sundae.

Forever favourite dessert: Tiramisu.

Nilesh Dewulkar, Pastry Chef at Sofitel Mumbai BKC

Chef Nilesh Dewulkar voted for Kunafa. |

Top dessert of 2025: For me, the top dessert phenomenon of the year has undeniably been the global obsession with Kunafa. This iconic Middle Eastern creation transformed into countless interpretations and went viral across the world like never before; it is a true celebration of texture, heritage, and indulgence.

2025's viral dessert trend: Another trend that captivated dessert lovers everywhere was the Dubai Kunafa Chocolate, generously stuffed with silky pistachio praline. Each bite delivered a delightful surprise; crunchy, creamy, rich, and deeply satisfying making it one of the most talked-about confections of the year.

Ingredients to explore in 2026: On a more delicate and refined note, the harmonious blend of lavender flower buds and vanilla bean is pure magic.

Each carries its own distinct personality, yet together they create an elegant balance floral, warm, and comforting. This pairing inspires me to explore more blends, moving from classic foundations to innovative interpretations.

Your top-selling dessert of 2025: When it comes to a timeless pick-me-up, nothing compares to a classic tiramisu. Served in a tin, with its soft, airy texture and perfectly balanced coffee notes, it remains one of the most loved desserts at Sofitel Mumbai BKC; an absolute must-try for anyone seeking comfort wrapped in sophistication.

Forever favourite dessert: As a pastry chef, choosing just one personal favourite is never easy, but if my heart must speak, it leads me home. A simple, homemade Ukdiche Modak, finished with a generous drizzle of pure ghee that unforgettable aroma, warmth, and emotion make it a dessert beyond comparison.