Online Gaming Bill 2025: Winzo Enters US Market Days After India’s Real-Money Games Ban

Winzo, one of India's largest homegrown digital entertainment platform, announced its entry into the United States, just days after suspending real-money gaming (RMG) operations in India due to a new nationwide ban. The company also launched ZO TV, a short video content format, as part of its strategy to diversify beyond gaming.

The US launch follows Winzo's expansion into Brazil in 2023, positioning it in three of the world's top four mobile gaming markets - India, Brazil, and the US - which collectively account for a $65–70 billion market and over 20 billion annual mobile game downloads. With 250 million global users and a portfolio of over 100 games across 15 languages, Winzo aims to export Indian technology, intellectual property, and talent, leveraging its plug-and-launch distribution model to connect developers with global audiences.

The move comes in the wake of India's Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, passed on August 21, which bans all RMG activities, classifying them as 'harmful online money games.' In compliance, Winzo announced that it is withdrawing all RMG offerings, including cash-based modes of games like Ludo, Carrom, and Rummy. The company stated it is ensuring user refunds and settling service provider dues while pivoting to non-RMG formats like ZO TV, micro-dramas, and free-to-play games.

Winzo’s platform, accessible via its Android and iOS apps and winzogames.com, previously relied heavily on RMG for revenue. The ban, which imposes penalties of up to Rs. 1 crore and three years' imprisonment for violations, has impacted similar platforms like MPL and Dream11. WinZO emphasized its commitment to legal compliance and user safety, supported by over 100 proprietary technology patents, including live streaming and AI-driven cybersecurity solutions.

Co-founders Saumya Singh Rathore and Paavan Nanda described the US entry as a 'proud milestone' for India's digital ecosystem, highlighting ZO TV as a step toward becoming a global hub for interactive entertainment. Backed by a $50 million ZO Fund for tech ventures and investors like Kalaari Capital and Griffin Gaming Partners, WinZO is focusing on geographical and format diversification while continuing to serve its Indian audience with non-RMG offerings.