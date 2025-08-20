Which Indian Apps Will Be Impacted By The Online Gaming Bill 2025? Dream11, MyTeam11, RummyCircle Face Ban

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025, passed in the Lok Sabha today, proposes a blanket ban on real-money games (RMGs), which are defined as any games, whether skill-based or chance-based, where players deposit money to participate with the expectation of monetary rewards. This legislation targets online money games and their related services, advertisements, and financial transactions, significantly impacting several major Indian apps and gaming platforms that rely on real-money formats.

Here's a list of some prominent Indian apps and games that will be impacted by the new online gaming bill 2025, if its gets passed in Rajya Sabha.

1. Dream11: A leading fantasy sports platform where users pay to create virtual teams and win cash prizes based on real-world sports performance, particularly cricket. It has over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store and has a rating of 4.5/5 stars.

Dream11, one of India’s largest RMG platforms, will face an existential crisis as the bill bans all forms of real-money gaming, including fantasy sports. The platform’s operations, which thrive during events like the Indian Premier League (IPL), will be prohibited.

2. My11Circle: A fantasy sports app similar to Dream11, allowing users to form teams and compete for cash rewards. As a direct competitor to Dream11, My11Circle’s business model, reliant on entry fees and cash prizes, will be outlawed, potentially forcing the platform to shut down or pivot to non-monetary formats. It has over 50 million downloads on Google Play Store and has a rating of 4.3/5 stars.

3. Howzat - Fantasy Cricket App: Another fantasy sports platform focused on cricket and other sports, where users pay to participate in contests for monetary rewards. The ban on real-money games will directly affect Howzat, threatening its revenue model and operations. It has over 10 million downloads on Google Play Store and has a rating of 4.6/5 stars.

4. SG11 Fantasy: A fantasy sports app offering cash-based contests for sports enthusiasts. Like other fantasy sports platforms, SG11 Fantasy will be impacted by the prohibition on money-based gaming, risking closure or relocation offshore.It has over 5,00,000 downloads on Google Play Store and has a rating of 3.6/5 stars.

5. WinZO: A multi-game platform by TicTok Skills Games offering real-money games across genres like card games, quizzes, and casual games. WinZO’s reliance on real-money formats makes it vulnerable to the ban. The WinZO Ludo: Play Ludo Online game has over 50 million downloads on Google Play Store and has a rating of 4.1/5 stars.

6. Games24x7 (My11Circle, RummyCircle): Operates My11Circle (fantasy sports) and RummyCircle (online rummy), both of which involve real-money transactions.Both platforms under Games24x7 will face severe restrictions, as rummy and fantasy sports are classified as online money games under the bill.The RummyCircle game has over 50 million downloads on Google Play Store and has a rating of 4.2/5 stars.

7. Junglee Games (Junglee Rummy, Junglee Poker): Offers online card games like rummy and poker with real-money stakes. The ban on real-money games will directly target Junglee Games’ core offerings, potentially forcing the company to cease operations or move offshore.The Junglee Rummy game has over 10 million downloads on Google Play Store and has a rating of 4.2/5 stars.On the other hand, the Junglee Poker game has over 1 million downloads on Google Play Store and has a rating of 4.2/5 stars.

8. PokerBaazi: A leading online poker platform where players pay to participate in cash-based poker tournaments. As poker is classified as a real-money game, PokerBaazi faces a complete shutdown of its current business model in India.It has over 1,00,000 downloads on Google Play Store and has a rating of 3.7/5 stars.

9. GamesKraft: Operates platforms like RummyCulture, which focuses on real-money card games. The ban will severely impact GamesKraft’s operations, threatening its viability in the Indian market. Rummy Cutlure has over 10 million downloads on Google Play and has a rating of 4.2 stars.

10. MyTeam11: MyTeam11 Fantasy Sports Pvt Ltd has this app that allows users to bet on cricket games, similar to that of Dream11. This has over 5 million downloads on Google Play and has a rating of 4.2 stars.

11. Nazara Technologies: A diversified gaming company with investments in real-money gaming platforms like PokerBaazi. While Nazara also operates non-RMG segments, its real-money gaming investments, such as PokerBaazi, will be hit hard, leading to a reported 7 percent drop in its shares following the bill’s announcement. PokerBaazi has 100,000 downloads on Google Play and has a rating of 3.7/5 stars.

There are hoards of other small-scale apps and games that deal in fantasy sports and real-money betting in India. The real-money gaming sector, which reportedly accounts for approximately 86 percent of India’s $3.7 billion online gaming market revenue, supports over 200,000 jobs and contributes Rs. 25,000 crore annually in taxes. The ban could lead to massive job losses. The sector has attracted Rs. 25,000 crore in foreign direct investment (FDI), which could dry up due to policy uncertainty. Furthemore, the government could also lose an estimated Rs, 20,000 crore annually in GST revenue.

The bill has been passed in Lok Sabha, and now it will head to the Rajya Sabha for another round of voting and debate. After this, and the approval of the President, the Online Gaming Bill 2025 can become the law.