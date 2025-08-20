What Is The Indian Govt's New Online Gaming Bill 2025?

MyGovIndia

Lok Sabha has passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill 2025 today, ushering in a landmark shift in India’s digital gaming landscape. The new legislation, which has now been introduced in the Lok Sabha, aims to promote e-sports and online social gaming while imposing a blanket ban on all money-based online games, including fantasy sports, poker, rummy, lotteries, and other real-money formats.

What happened today in the Cabinet meeting?

The Lok Sabha granted its nod to the bill after IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw formally tabled it in the Lok Sabha, amidst opposition protests. This legislative move follows growing concerns over addiction, financial losses, fraud, and even suicides linked to real-money gaming platforms.

Key Provisions of the Online Gaming Bill 2025

1. Ban on Money-Based Online Games

The bill prohibits offering, facilitating, advertising, or promoting online games that involve monetary stakes, regardless of whether they are skill-based or chance-based. Violators face severe punishment, including up to 3 years in jail and fines of up to Rs. 1 crore. Financial intermediaries and advertisers are also held accountable, with penalties of up to 2 years' imprisonment and fines reaching Rs. 50 lakh.

2. Promotion of e-Sports and Social Gaming

Unlike money gaming, e-sports and social or educational gaming formats are to be officially recognised, promoted, and regulated. The bill mandates support structures,such as training academies, awareness campaigns, incentive schemes and integration with broader sports policy, under the aegis of relevant ministries.

3. Regulatory Authority Establishment

A National e-Sports Authority (or a similar central body) will oversee and promote competitive gaming, ensuring industry oversight. The framework also addresses problems like money laundering, cybercrime, and even potential misuse by external entities for illicit purposes.

4. Consumer Protection and Responsible Use

The bill emphasizes safeguards such as KYC verification (especially to keep minors out), self-exclusion mechanisms, deposit limits, advertising restrictions, and grievance redressal—all aimed at reducing psychological and economic harm.

5. Security Concerns and National Integrity

The legislation cites risk vectors like financial fraud, money laundering, terror financing, and misuse for illicit communications, making the bill not just a gaming regulation act, but also a measure for national security.

Who gets affected by this new gaming bill?

Platforms based on real-money interactions, including fantasy sports operators like Dream11, MPL, digital rummy and poker apps, and offshore betting services, will no longer be legally permitted to operate in India.

E-sports platforms, educational or social gaming apps, and games that don't involve financial stakes will remain legal, even encouraged under this framework.

The gaming bill is not formally legal yet

It is also important to note the bill was formally tabled in the Lok Sabha today by IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after Cabinet approval. The Lok Sabha has now voted in favour of its passage to the Rajya Sabha.

After clearing the Lok Sabha, the bill goes to the Rajya Sabha for a similar process - discussion, possible amendments, and then voting. Once both Houses pass the bill, it is sent to the President of India for assent. After the President signs, it formally becomes law.

The government will issue an official Gazette notification. Following this, detailed rules and regulations will be framed, covering enforcement mechanisms, formation of the regulatory authority for e-sports, KYC norms, advertising codes, and penalties.