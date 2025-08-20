Online Gaming Bill 2025 Tabled In Lok Sabha: All You Need To Know About Govt's Crackdown On Money Games; How It Will Impact Betting Apps?

Free Pik

New Delhi: Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Wednesday introduced the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, in the Lok Sabha.

The objective of the Bill is to promote e-sports and online social gaming, while banning addictive online money gaming services, advertisements, and related financial transactions.

The Bill also includes provisions for the establishment of an Online Gaming Authority to provide coordinated policy support, strategic development, and regulatory oversight of the gaming industry.

Boost For E-Sports

If passed, the Bill is expected to give a significant boost to e-sports. But what exactly falls under the category of e-sports according to the Bill?

E-sports are defined in the Bill as competitive, skill-based games played in virtual arenas with recognised rules and standards. The government is considering professional tournaments, organised competitions, and gaming as a sport.

However, anyone found promoting or facilitating betting within e-sports or social games could face monetary penalties or imprisonment.

Complete Ban On Gambling Apps

The Bill aims to impose a complete ban on money-based online games, regardless of whether they are based on skill or chance. Violators may face up to three years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to ₹1 crore, or both.

Further, those who advertise such platforms in violation of the rules may be punished with up to two years' imprisonment, a fine of up to ₹50 lakh, or both.

Will Players Also Face Fine Or Imprisonment?

The Bill does not criminalise individuals playing online games. Instead, it categorises them as victims, not offenders. The legal consequences are aimed specifically at those who promote or facilitate online betting.

Will Fantacy Cricket Apps Like Dream 11 Also Face Ban?

The bill clearly states that apps involving any form of financial transaction, particularly those promoting betting or having addictive elements, will be subject to ban. As a result, there is a strong possibility that fantasy cricket apps like Dream11 may also fall under the ban.