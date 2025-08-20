 Telangana Medical Apathy: Villagers Carry Severely Ill Woman On Shoulders To Cross Swollen Stream To Reach Hospital; VIDEO
A shocking incident of medical apathy surfaced from Telangana's Kumurambheem Asifabad district. The locals of Anarpalli villages carried a severely ill woman on their shoulders to cross a swollen stream.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 04:41 PM IST
article-image
Telangana Medical Apathy: Villagers Carry Severely Ill Woman On Shoulders To Cross Swollen Stream To Reach Hospital (Screengrab) | X/Telugu Scribe

Hyderabad: A shocking incident of medical apathy surfaced from Telangana's Kumurambheem Asifabad district, where villagers carried a patient on their shoulders to reach a hospital. The incident was captured on camera, and the video also surfaced on social media.

Notably, incessant rainfall cut off regular access to healthcare facilities in Asifabad's Anarpalli village. According to a report by Telugu Scribe, an anganwadi worker, Kavitha, suffered from an illness because of severe fever.

Video Of The Incident:

As the water level in a stream in Anarpalli rose due to heavy rains, the villagers left with no other option except to carry Kavitha on their shoulder to reach a hospital in waist-deep water. The exact date of the incident is not known.

A similar incident was reported in Telangana's Mulugu district in July this year, where a pregnant woman was carried on the shoulders through a stream by her family and villagers. The incident took place in Alligudem village. The woman went into labour at her home.

article-image

Notably, several parts of Telangana were lashed by heavy showers in the past few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for Komarambheem Asifabad district. The IMD had predicted very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the district.

However, on Wednesday, the state witnessed some relief from the incessant downpour. The IMD just issued a yellow warning in selected districts of the state.

