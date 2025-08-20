Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust To Use Time-Lapse Footage For Research & Documentary

Ayodhya Ram Temple | X |

Ayodhya: The historic construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya—launched after Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone on August 5, 2020—has been recorded in its entirety through time-lapse technology. Officials confirmed that five cameras installed at the site have captured every stage of the temple’s rise, from excavation to near completion.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which owns the footage, has declared the recordings as its intellectual property. The rights will be handed over to the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), Roorkee, under an agreement that allows the material to be used for research, training, and the production of an official documentary.

“This will document everything from soil testing to proposals and phased construction. It will serve as an unparalleled record of how the temple was built,” said Nripendra Mishra, Chairman of the Temple Construction Committee.

Mishra added that CBRI may be invited to create a full-length documentary chronicling the five-year construction. “Ram Mandir is almost complete—the finishing work is in progress. This visual record will be invaluable for future generations,” he said.

The review meeting also took stock of the temple’s ongoing decorative work. Out of 90 murals planned for the lower plinth, 85 have already been received. However, Mishra admitted to a delay of 15 to 30 days in the delivery of 3D sculptures. “Even the design of the temporary temple monument and granite pillars was finalized with minute attention to detail,” he noted.

With the finishing touches underway, the Trust believes the time-lapse film will not only serve as a documentary of construction but also as a historical record of one of the country’s most significant temple projects.