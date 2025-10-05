Men Hurl ‘White P****’ Slur At Foreign Woman Near Hyderabad’s Charminar; Foreign Tourist Confronts Them On Video, Police Initiate Action | X/@siddhuuj

Hyderabad: A video featuring a group of young men verbally harassing a foreign woman tourist near Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar has sparked outrage online, leading to intervention from the Hyderabad City Police.



The incident, which took place on October 2, has reignited debate over tourist safety and public harassment in India’s urban spaces.

Here's what happened



The 24-second video opens with a bustling view of the Charminar area. One of the men is heard shouting a racial and sexual slur, calling the woman a “white p****.” The scene then shows a brief confrontation among a group of men, followed by an attempt to de-escalate the situation. Towards the end, the man confronting them is heard cautioning, saying, “You should be careful about what you say because people can hear,” before the group disperses.



The video quickly gained traction on social media, drawing sharp criticism from netizens and calls for accountability. One user wrote, “It is truly concerning to witness such incidents. Tourists visiting India, especially Hyderabad, should experience our culture, hospitality and respect. The use of inappropriate language toward a foreign woman is unacceptable.”



Responding to the post within minutes, Hyderabad City Police said on X (formerly Twitter), “Sir, the matter has been brought to the notice of SHO Charminar, and necessary action is being initiated accordingly.”



Broader safety concerns for women tourists



The incident has renewed scrutiny of public safety for foreign visitors, especially women, in crowded tourist hubs. According to data from the National Commission for Women, urban public spaces in India continue to contribute to harassment incidents due to poor infrastructure and crowd management. Complaints related to such harassment rose by 15% in 2023–24.



Authorities said the matter has been escalated to the local police for further investigation. The quick response from law enforcement has been noted as a rare example of digital vigilance in action. Officials are currently trying to identify those involved to ensure accountability.