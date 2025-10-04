'Tere Mele Ki Maa Ki…’: BJP Youth Leader Threatens Man With Gun During Kanpur Ramlila; Arrested After Video Goes Viral

BJP Youth Leader Threatens Man With Gun During Kanpur Ramlila | X

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), October 04: A shocking video has surfaced on social media in which a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth leader is seen allegedly threatening a man during Ramlila program in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. The video of the incident is being widely shared on social media and it can be seen in the video that Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader is showering money on female dancers and threatening a man with a pistol in his hand when confronted for his act.

Incident Details

The person reportedly identified in the video is BJYM leader Amitesh Shukla and the incident occurred in Bhaunti village which falls under the Sachendi Police Station area. As per reports, a Ramlila program was organised as part of Dussehra celebrations in the village. Shukla was openly showering money on dancers and when some people objected to his act, he allegedly pulled out a gun and pointed it at a man and threatened to kill him.

He said, Teri g**nd me abhi chadaunga aur chatse aise marunga. Dus hazar rupaiya maine udaaya, koi udaaya?" He the started abusing the man and said, "Are bhaag bh****ke, tere mele ki maa ki ch*t."

Viral Video

The incident recorded by an onlooker and the video was then made viral on social media. The video quickly spread over the internet, prompting the police to take immediate action against the accused.

Police Action

There are reports that the police swung into action after the video went viral on social media and arrested Shukla and said that further investigation is underway in connection with the matter.

Police Statement

Deputy Commissioner of Police West, Kapil Dev Singh said, "The identity of the young man threatening with a pistol in a viral video on social media has been established as Amitesh Shukla. The police have taken him into custody along with the illegal weapon and registered a case against him. So far, no evidence of any political connection has been found. The investigation into the source of the pistol and other facts is ongoing."

Congress Reacts

The Uttar Pradesh Congress also shared the video of the incident on its social media account and alleged that lawlessness is on the rise and also termed the entire incident as an example of “BJP leaders’ hooliganism.”

Congress said, “This video is from Kanpur’s Dussehra fair. BJP Yuva Morcha minister Amitesh Shukla can be seen threatening a young man with a pistol and using abusive language. BJP hooliganism is at its peak right now.”