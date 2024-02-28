Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman: A Man of Science Known For His 'Legacy'

Sir CV Raman explaining the Raman Effect | Pinterest

Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman was a scientist who won the Nobel Prize in 1930 for his contributions to the nation. He was the first Asian and also the first person of colour to receive the award. He got the Nobel Prize for the discovery of the Raman effect.

Early Life & Family

Talking about his personal life, his father (Chandrasekhar Ramanathan Iyer) was a teacher at the high school. He was a lecturer in mathematics and physics. Sir Raman's early age of life. His mother's name was Parvathi Ammal. C. V. Raman was born on November 7, 1888, in Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu).

C.V. Raman has been a very intelligent student since his childhood. He graduated from Presidency College at the University of Madras in 1904 at the age of 16. During that time, he was the only student who received the first division. Raman has a Master's in Physics from the same college. He married Lokasundari Ammal in 1907 and had two sons, namely Chandrasekhar and Radhakrishnan.

Interesting Facts About Scientist C.V. Raman

C.V. Raman was awarded the highest civilian honor, Bharat Ratna, in 1954. He was born into a family of eight siblings. His father was an influence on young Raman; he influenced young Raman to follow the path of science. Raman was a very bright student; he completed his secondary education and higher education at St. Aloysius Anglo-Indian High School in Visakhapatnam. Later, during his student years, he published two scientific papers.

Let's talk about some interesting facts about the scientist, Sir C.V. Raman.

Did you know what he did when he was 19 years old?

After finishing his graduation and master's degree, Sir C.V. Raman joined the Indian Finance Service in Calcutta as an assistant accountant general when he was only 19 years old.

Did you know that Sir Raman once said that he was born with a copper spoon in his mouth?

During his career, his health was so poor that he was considered a "weakling."

Did you Know Sir Raman was a prankster?

C.V. Raman was also called a prankster. C.V. Raman is often said to have pranked India's first PM, Jawaharlal Nehru, when he tricked the PM into believing that copper is gold by using UV light rays.

Did you know once Sir Raman was asked about the inspiration behind his optical theory?

He replied, saying "in the summer, a voyage to Europe gave me the first opportunity to observe the wonderful blue opalescence of the Mediterranean Sea.”