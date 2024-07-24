Scientists find sharks 'high' on cocaine in waters near Brazil

Representative photo | Freepik

Sharks are scary enough. Imagine a bunch of them on drugs. A frenzy, rivalling even those depicted in Jaws movies may come to our minds and for those it indeed does, a disturbing news has come forth. Scientists have found high levels of cocaine in the bodies of sharks swimming in the coastal water around Brazil. More specifically, high levels of cocaine have been found in Brazilian sharpnose sharks (Rhizoprionodon lalandii).

This study is carried out by a team led by Gapriel de Farias Araujo, an environmental scientist from Oswaldo Cruz Institute in Brazil.

The research team found high cocaine levels in one in every 13 juvenile and young sharpnose sharks they studied and tested.

Benzoylecgonine, a chemical that forms when cocaine is metabolised was also found in almost all the sharks.

There hasn't been a specific prominent research till now which looks at effects of high levels of cocaine on health of these sharks, effect of cocaine on other fish have been studied.

A team of experts from the University of Milan found in their study that Zebrafish embryos exposed to cocaine showed less cell viability and fragmentation of the DNA.

How does cocaine enter water?

Cocaine-derived chemicals used for medicinal purposes is excreted by consumers following administration. These compounds then enter water bodies through sewage.

In Brazil in particular, pollution due to cocaine is an issue in Brazil due to illegal refineries.

Once cocaine enters water it can be easily absorbed by organisms at lower levels of the food chains. As apex predators like sharks consume these organisms, cocaine is accumulated in them as well.

(With inputs from agencies)