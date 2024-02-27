National Science Day 2024: All You Need To Know About Its Significance, Theme For This Year

On National Science Day, the country celebrates the contributions and achievements of scientists in India. The theme for the National Science Day celebration is "Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat."

On this day in 1928, Sir Chandrasekharar Venkata Raman (CV Raman) announced the discovery of the Raman Effect, and later on, he was awarded the Nobel Prize in 1930 for the discovery of the Raman Effect. 28 February is celebrated across India in remembrance of CV Raman and his contributions in science towards the nation. The Indian physicist Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata is also known for his discovery of the Raman Effect.

Read Also Remembering CV Raman On His Birth Anniversary, A Student Of Passion And Curiosity

What does the theme of this year signify?

The theme for National Day changes every year and is decided by the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India. This year's theme for National Science Day is "Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat." The theme of this year is to promote the importance of science, innovation, and the accomplishments of Indian scientists towards the development of a nation. Not only this, but this year's theme emphasizes the need to collaborate and work together by the scientific community and the public in the hope of contributing to the well-being of humanity as a whole. In 1986, the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) asked the Indian Government to designate February 28 as a National Science Day. On this day, theme based science activities are carried out all over the country.

Read Also National Science Day 2024: When Science Meets Human Welfare To Inspire The Nation

What is the Raman Effect?

In terms of Science, the Raman effect involves the scattering of light by molecules of liquids, gases, and solids. In a more simple way, the Raman effect is the process of scattering of light particles by molecules in a medium. How does scattering even occur? It occurs due to a change in the wavelength of light as it enters the medium. The effect is about behaviour of lights in fluids. For example, the appearance of a blue sky or red sky during sunrise and sunset. It happens due to dispersion. Dispersion is when light travels through a medium and there is an interaction between the light and the medium.