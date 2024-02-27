National Science Day 2024: When Science Meets Human Welfare To Inspire The Nation

FPJ

Science becomes our safety valve while weaving stories to put limits on the flummoxed hype of estimations and to rectify the ogles that define things on the horizon of restricted visions. Despite being a third-world nation, India has nurtured some of the brightest minds that have contributed to the modern sciences and unveiled the deeper analytics of the universe and significant things. Amid the plethora of concepts, the 'Raman effect' is a quintessence in the propinquity of elevated logic and refined reason. Every year, India celebrates 'National Science Day' on February 28 to pay regard to the revered scientist and Nobel laureate C. V. Raman for innovating a new theory in physics, which is recognised as the 'Raman Effect'. This day is celebrated with great zeal and zest in schools, colleges, and among physics enthusiasts.

Miles To Go Towards The Light

This occasion intends to boost access to scientific wisdom, tools and create an experimental educational atmosphere to promote logical thinking. The National Science Popularization Awards are also given on February 28 to flag and bolster the incredible contributions of C.V. Raman.

'The Raman Effect' defines the transformation of light after being deflected by molecules. India has indeed miles to go to achieve the heights of sustainable and refined scientific knowledge.

Theme Of The Year

The decided theme of the year 2024 pinpoints the cascades of 'Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat'. Several lectures, science exhibitions, and shows will be held in separate cities across India to repeat after the legacy. With the pride of years, this day is an occasion to recognise the line and time when science meets the social welfare causes to incite sparks of real emancipation.