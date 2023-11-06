Remembering CV Raman On His Birth Anniversary, A Student Of Passion And Curiosity

CV Raman | Photo: Twitter (Representational Pic)

Dr. Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, also known as C.V. Raman was a pioneer in the universe of science and the first Indian to receive the prestigious Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930 for his discovery of the Raman effect. Raman was born on 7 November, 1888 at Tiruchirappalli in Southern India.

National Science day is celebrated every year on 28 February in his honor.

Academic brilliance won him scholarship at 13

His father R. Chandrasekhara Aiyer was a lecturer in mathematics and physics due to which right from his early years he was exposed to an academic atmosphere which further ignited his passion in this field.

Raman’s brilliance and exceptional academic capabilities were highlighted once he passed his matriculation at the age of 11 and completed his 12th on a scholarship by the age of 13. He was also the only student to pass Presidency College with a first division in 1902.

Raman was advised to continue his education in the UK by his professors but due to certain health issues, he went on to pursue a Masters' degree in Physics from the same college.

Journey from civil services topper to first Palit professor

In 1907, Raman appeared for the Financial Civil Services (FCS) examination and topped it. He went to Calcutta (now Kolkata) and joined as Assistant Accountant General. He, however, did not let go of his passion and during his spare time took out time to research at the Indian Association for Cultivation of Sciences.

Though the facilities available in the laboratory were very limited, he continued his research and published his findings in leading international journals including 'Nature', 'The Philosophical Magazine', 'Physics Review', etc. His research mostly focused on the areas of vibrations and acoustics.

Professor at various prestigious institutions

He got an opportunity to join the University of Calcutta in 1917, as the first Palit Professor of Physics. After 15 years at Calcutta, he became the Professor at the Indian Institute of Science at Bangalore from 1933-1948 and since 1948, he became the Director of the Raman Institute of Research at Bangalore which was both established and endowed by him.

The Mediterranean Sea Curiosity

Raman's journey towards the discovery of Raman effect began during his return voyage from London to Bombay aboard the SS Narkunda. Intrigued by the vibrant blue hue of the Mediterranean Sea, he questioned the existing explanation that the sea's colour was merely a reflection of the sky.

Raman conclusively demonstrated that the sea's colour resulted from the scattering of sunlight by water molecules. This phenomenon, now known as the Raman effect, revealed that when light encounters particles smaller than its wavelength, it scatters in various directions.

Died while following his passion

Raman has been honored with a large number of honorary doctorates and memberships of scientific societies. He was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society early in his career (1924), and was knighted in 1929.

He was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1954, the highest civilian award in India and the Lenin Peace Prize in 1957.

Raman died while following his passion in 1970 while working in the laboratory. He took his last breath at the Raman Research Institute on 21st November 1970.

