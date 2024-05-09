 Students Of Medical College In Pakistan Recreate Scene From Anant Ambani's Pre Wedding; Video Goes Viral
The theme walk from the pre-wedding celebrations was posted on Instagram with the caption, "Ambani wedding magar thore saste mein (Ambani wedding in a cheaper way)."

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, May 09, 2024, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
Students Of Medical College In Pakistan Recreate Scene From Anant Ambani's Pre Wedding | Instagarm

A video of medical college students recreating pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has rolled out on social media. It shows medical aspirants walking the ramp as members of the Ambani family and invited guests. It was shared by by a girl named Noor Tahir who is part of the reel which recreates the walk from the gala event. The theme walk from the pre-wedding celebrations was posted on Instagram with the caption, "Ambani wedding magar thore saste mein (Ambani wedding in a cheaper way)."

A detailed view from the video

It showed a group of people enjoying the special occasion with traditional dance. Dressed in ethnic wear, the students performed 'dandiya ras' to begin her recreation. It was followed by the ramp walk featuring the to-be groom and bride along with their relatives and esteemed guests. Not really the celebs, but students personifying the actual people from the grand celebration.

article-image

At first, a medical student walked as Anant Ambani with a classy attire resembling what the wealthy man wore at his pre-wedding event held at Jamnagar. As you might have guessed, the next was none other than Radhika Merchant slaying at the ramp with her beauty and charm.

The video continued by showing students dressed as Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and cine stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor Khan. It also featured someone from the college recreating the sassy looks of ace singer Rihanna. Also, much-famed Orry (Orhan Awatramani) marked his presence there, however, a styled doppelganger. It also filmed the students recreating the Khan trio's iconic get-together from the event.

