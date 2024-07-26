'Congratulations To Ex Husband, Kachra Nikal Diya': Woman Trolled By Pakistani Men For Celebrating Divorce; Video Viral

A video of a woman celebrating her divorce has surfaced on social media and is going viral. She is identified as a Pakistani, but resides in America. The divorce party, under the backdrop 'Divorce Mubarak,' also reportedly took place in the foreign country, while the reasons behind the separation were not disclosed to the public.

The video which is going viral across social media platforms, showed the woman celebrating her divorce by dancing her heart out. She was seen vibing to the songs from the Bollywood hit list to mark the occasion. Some of the songs she performed on were Sona Kitna Sona Hai from the recent released Crew, followed by her dance to the Paisa Paisa song from the film De Dana Dan.

Watch video

The divorced woman was seen dancing in a stunning glittery outfit, unlike the stereotypical approach of being sad over the split. Probably that was one of the messages she wished to spread to other women, who avoid to exit a toxic relationship with the fear of being labelled by the society.

While the idea of celebrating divorce received support from people online, many from her native country condemned the Pakistani woman's divorce dance and partying.

"While the idea of celebrating divorce received support from people online, many from her native country condemned her divorce dance and partying (translated)," an Islamabad-based Facebook page captioned the post while sharing the video of the incident online and condemning it.

Read comments

"Divorce should not be celebrated at all...Yes, it is good for your mental health. Yes, you can heal from the trauma. If we start celebrating the divorce, people will be afraid to get married," the page added.

Pakistani men commented on the post and congratulated her ex-husband on the divorce and said, "Well deserved - Devorced. Bhai sahab ny sahi kachra ghar sy nikal diya hy (Brother removed the dirt from his house)."

Meanwhile, thousands of people hit the like button on the post to purportedly express support to the woman's move of celebrating divorce.