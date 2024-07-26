Horrifying Video: UK Officer Suspended After He Was Seen Stamping And Kicking Head Of A Man At Manchester Airport

UK police officers seen brutally assaulting two Asian men at Manchester Airport | X

A British police officer has been suspended after a harrowing video emerged online, showing him kicking and stamping on a man's head at Manchester Airport. The disturbing footage, which quickly went viral, has ignited widespread outrage on social media and led to protests outside a police station in Rochdale, Manchester.

Brutal attack on innocent or complaint Asian men at Manchester Airport! This is by no means self defence no matter what the police say! @brianrickers1 @SandwellSkidder @gsjosan @Cllr_Oldbury @ExpressandStar @JamieB_News pic.twitter.com/bh7iWDJoAq — 𝘽𝙖𝙨𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙩 𝙆𝙝𝙖𝙣 (@bash2905) July 24, 2024

Protests Erupt In Rochdale

On July 24, 2024, demonstrators gathered outside the Rochdale Divisional Headquarters, voicing their anger over the incident. The video, filmed by an onlooker, depicts a chaotic scene at Terminal 2 of the airport, where multiple officers equipped with tasers were attempting to restrain two suspects. The footage shows one officer aggressively striking a man lying on the ground, while another individual is also seen being hit in the head by an officer.

Protest outside Rochdale Police Station due to the police attack on a Muslim family at Manchester airport



Our message is…..We demand the police officers are sacked TODAY. We’re tired of Islamophobic Britain. Enough is enough.



Greater Manchester Police, Shame on you.#UK… pic.twitter.com/3MPdaGKleU — Zara (@zarahussain999) July 25, 2024

Greater Manchester Police Response

In response to the video's release, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) announced on Thursday that a police officer involved in the incident has been suspended from all duties. The force confirmed that they are conducting a thorough review of the situation and have made a voluntary referral to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) for further investigation.

Following a thorough review of further information that has become available in relation to an incident at Manchester Airport on Tuesday evening, Greater Manchester Police has suspended a police officer from all duties. pic.twitter.com/nDPp9XZayD — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) July 25, 2024

The GMP statement acknowledged the "deep concerns" raised by the public and described the footage as "truly shocking." The statement emphasized that the use of such force during an arrest is highly unusual and understandably alarming. According to GMP, at least three officers sustained injuries during the confrontation, including a female officer who suffered a broken nose. The injured officers required hospital treatment, with one video showing a female officer visibly distressed and leaving the scene.

Lawmakers Express Concern

The footage has also drawn condemnation from British lawmakers. Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham characterized the video as "disturbing" and called for calm as he prepares to meet with the Home Secretary to discuss the matter. Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his understanding of the public's concern regarding the incident.

I have spoken to the family involved in the incident at Manchester Airport on Tuesday night, and it is clear they are deeply traumatised by what happened.



The family, who are my constituents in Rochdale, have two priorities. The first and most immediate priority is the health… pic.twitter.com/7VlrJAZNpn — Paul Waugh MP (@paulwaugh) July 25, 2024

Local MP for Rochdale, Paul Waugh, has voiced his deep concern over the "appalling" video and has reached out to the family of the man arrested. Waugh has pledged to meet with them on Friday to offer support and discuss the situation further.

Charges And Investigation

The incident occurred in the midst of scandals involving two serving police officers who were arrested for rape and murder, as well as claims of excessive force being used against ethnic minorities. These events contributed to a growing mistrust of police in Britain. The government recently commissioned an independent investigation that revealed the institutional racism, homophobia, and misogyny of London's Metropolitan Police Service.

Following demonstrations against police brutality outside a police station, the Manchester officer was placed on administrative leave.

We know that our communities are rightly concerned by video footage, which is being circulated online, that shows armed police officers responding to an incident at Manchester Airport .



Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry has issued a statement. pic.twitter.com/xdHmUYeobL — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) July 24, 2024

Public Outcry And Media Response

The incident has sparked a significant public outcry, with protesters chanting "Shame on you, GMP" outside the police station. The footage has prompted widespread debate and criticism, highlighting issues of police conduct and the use of force. Home Office Minister Diana Johnson has acknowledged the public's concern and described the footage as deeply troubling.

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on ensuring accountability and addressing the serious concerns raised by the incident. The involvement of the IOPC aims to provide an independent review of the police response and the actions of the officers involved.