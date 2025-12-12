Italian Cuisine Gets UNESCO Recognition; Becomes First Country To Receive Prestigious Honour

Italian Cuisine | Canva

Rome: Italian cuisine is a Mediterranean cooking style characterized by simplicity, diversity, and an emphasis on high-quality, fresh ingredients such as olive oil, tomatoes, and local produce. Italian cuisine has made history. UNESCO has officially recognised Italian cooking as a cultural beacon, making it the first national cuisine in the world to earn this honour. Italian cuisine is one of the most popular and influential cuisines globally, with a rich history that evolved through various cultural influences over centuries, but many modern Italian dishes were significantly shaped by the introduction of ingredients from the Americas, such as tomatoes, potatoes, and peppers.

Italian Cuisine: an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

The recognition of Italian cuisine as a significant cultural heritage was granted by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) following a proposal from Italy. This proposal highlighted the social importance of Italian cuisine, its historical roots, the diversity of regional practices, and its global influence. This acknowledgment elevates Italian cuisine to the same status as other UNESCO-recognised cultural practices, such as the art of French pastry-making and the Mediterranean diet, both of which have been recognized by UNESCO in the past.

UNESCO’s recognition also shines a light on the importance of preserving traditional agricultural practices, such as the cultivation of tomatoes, olive oil production, and the rearing of livestock, which are essential to Italian gastronomy. In addition, it highlights the significance of artisanal craftsmanship in the production of Italy’s famous cheeses, cured meats, and wines.

Viva la Cucina Italiana! 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/P4eb1xcB0I — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) December 10, 2025

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shares the video on X

After the country received the honour, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni shared a video message on her X account in which she said that the news filled her with pride. Meloni said, "We are the first in the world to receive this recognition, which honours who we are and our identity." She further said, "For us Italians, cuisine is more than just food or a collection of recipes. It's much more than that: it's culture, tradition, work and wealth."

L’@UNESCO ha riconosciuto la Cucina Italiana Patrimonio dell’Umanità: una notizia che ci riempie di orgoglio.#IntangibleHeritage #LivingHeritage pic.twitter.com/Axumwl6N0u — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) December 10, 2025

Boost of tourism

UNESCO's acknowledgment of Italian cuisine as an "Intangible Cultural Heritage" is expected to enhance tourism by attracting more visitors in search of authentic food experiences. This boost in tourism will benefit local economies and increase global awareness of Italian culinary traditions. The recognition also promotes a specific type of travel known as "culinary tourism," where tourists are likely to seek out genuine experiences such as cooking classes with locals, visits to regional markets, and wine tasting tours, rather than simply visiting landmarks. Additionally, this recognition will attract more local tourism, ultimately enhancing the economy of the country.