 Big Embarrassment For Pakistan As PM Sharif 'Gate-Crashes' Putin–Erdogan Meeting After Waiting For 40 Mins
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldBig Embarrassment For Pakistan As PM Sharif 'Gate-Crashes' Putin–Erdogan Meeting After Waiting For 40 Mins

Big Embarrassment For Pakistan As PM Sharif 'Gate-Crashes' Putin–Erdogan Meeting After Waiting For 40 Mins

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif reportedly joined a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday. Reports indicate Sharif waited for 40 minutes before entering. The incident, captured on video, has circulated widely, highlighting a perceived diplomatic moment.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 07:26 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif faced an embarrassing moment on Friday when he reportedly gate-crashed a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, after allegedly waiting for 40 minutes in Turkmenistan.

A video of the incident, now circulating widely on social media, shows Sharif walking into the room where the Putin-Erdoğan meeting was underway. Sharing the clip, Russian broadcaster RT India wrote: “The moment PM Sharif gate-crashed Putin’s meeting with Erdoğan after waiting for 40 minutes.”

In the footage, Sharif is seen striding past a heavily guarded door before entering the meeting venue. Earlier, RT India had posted another video showing the Pakistani leader seated on a chair, appearing tense and restless as he was allegedly kept waiting for over 40 minutes for his meeting with President Putin.

Read Also
Pune's Lt Col Harshavardhan Dhekane Leads Guard Of Honour For 6 World Leaders, Including Russian...
article-image

“PM Sharif waited for over 40 minutes for President Putin before growing tired and gate-crashing the Russian leader’s meeting with Erdoğan. He left ten minutes later,” RT India wrote while sharing the second clip.

FPJ Shorts
DGCA Sacks Inspectors Overseeing IndiGo Operations; Airline Served ₹58.74 Crore CGST Notice
DGCA Sacks Inspectors Overseeing IndiGo Operations; Airline Served ₹58.74 Crore CGST Notice
Pro Kabaddi League, JioStar Felicitate Indian Women's Team After World Cup Success
Pro Kabaddi League, JioStar Felicitate Indian Women's Team After World Cup Success
Rakesh Bedi Says Aditya Dhar Is Avoiding Limelight After Dhurandhar's Success: 'Woh Apne Ghar Jaake Baith Gaya Hai...'
Rakesh Bedi Says Aditya Dhar Is Avoiding Limelight After Dhurandhar's Success: 'Woh Apne Ghar Jaake Baith Gaya Hai...'
Elgar Parishad Case: Bombay HC Allows Father Frazer Mascarenhas To File Fresh Petition Challenging Inquiry Reports On Stan Swamy’s Death
Elgar Parishad Case: Bombay HC Allows Father Frazer Mascarenhas To File Fresh Petition Challenging Inquiry Reports On Stan Swamy’s Death

The perceived snub comes just a week after Putin’s two-day visit to India, which many observers described as a significant moment in the India–Russia relationship. In a rare diplomatic gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had personally received Putin at Delhi’s Palam Airport, an act widely interpreted as a reaffirmation of the strong strategic ties between New Delhi and Moscow.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Big Embarrassment For Pakistan As PM Sharif 'Gate-Crashes' Putin–Erdogan Meeting After Waiting For...

Big Embarrassment For Pakistan As PM Sharif 'Gate-Crashes' Putin–Erdogan Meeting After Waiting For...

On Camera: Motorist Narrowly Escapes As Landslide Hits Talisay’s Camp 6 In Philippines; Road...

On Camera: Motorist Narrowly Escapes As Landslide Hits Talisay’s Camp 6 In Philippines; Road...

Italian Cuisine Gets UNESCO Recognition; Becomes First Country To Receive Prestigious Honour

Italian Cuisine Gets UNESCO Recognition; Becomes First Country To Receive Prestigious Honour

US Considering New ‘Core-5’ Grouping With Russia, China, India And Japan; Here's What Reports...

US Considering New ‘Core-5’ Grouping With Russia, China, India And Japan; Here's What Reports...

US: Doorcam Video Shows Exact Moment Of Gas Explosion In California's Hayward; 6 Injured

US: Doorcam Video Shows Exact Moment Of Gas Explosion In California's Hayward; 6 Injured