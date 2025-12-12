 On Camera: Motorist Narrowly Escapes As Landslide Hits Talisay’s Camp 6 In Philippines; Road Closed For Clearing
Vinay MishraUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 04:09 PM IST
A landslide struck a portion of Barangay Manipis in Talisay City, Cebu, shortly after 5 am on Friday, December 12, 2025, prompting authorities to temporarily close part of the Talisay–Toledo Wharf Road. The incident, which occurred in the Camp 6 area, was captured on video and showed soil and rocks cascading down the slope, narrowly missing a passing motorist who managed to speed away just in time.

The City of Talisay-Traffic Operation Development Authority (CT-TODA) immediately halted all motorists attempting to cross the affected section to ensure public safety. CT-TODA chief Jonathan Tumulak confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Clearing operations began promptly, with personnel from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) removing soil, boulders, rocks, and other debris that had covered the entire road. Tumulak estimated the volume of fallen earth to be equivalent to eight to ten dump truck loads.

Although no rainfall was recorded on December 12, Tumulak said continuous rains in the preceding days likely softened the soil, triggering the landslide. “The whole road was covered. Based on our estimate, around eight to ten dump truck loads of soil fell. The frequent rains in recent days caused the ground to soften,” he explained.

Authorities advised motorists to use the Uling–Naga Road as an alternate route while clearing operations continue and cautioned the public to avoid the area for the time being.

