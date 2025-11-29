At Least 248 People Killed In Floods & Landslides Indonesia, Over 100 Missing; Disturbing Videos

At Least 248 People Killed In Floods & Landslides Indonesia, Over 100 Missing (Screengrab) | X

Bali: Floods and landslides triggered by a tsunami and earthquake in Indonesia’s Aceh and parts of Sumatra have killed 248 people. Authorities warned that the toll might rise as over 100 others remain missing.

Rescue operations in the affected areas were disrupted as most of the areas are still inundated. Most of the areas remained inaccessible due to damaged roads and disrupted communication lines.

In West Sumatra, over 60 people reportedly lost their lives in the natural calamity. Meanwhile, in North Sumatra, over 116 people have died so far in floods triggered by the tsunami and the earthquake. In Aceh province, 35 people were killed, reported AFP as per the data released by the West Sumatra Regional Disaster Mitigation Agency.

SAR teams are rescuing people stranded in trees as floods slowly recede in parts of Bireuen, though many areas remain hard to access.📍 Bireuen, Aceh Province, Sumatra, Indonesia.



The total death toll from floods in Sumatra is 174, officials said today. pic.twitter.com/x7CrFRjmRJ — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) November 28, 2025

Several pictures and videos of people suffering from flooding also surfaced online. Thousands of people in the affected area left their homes for safer locations.

🇮🇩 The total death toll from floods in North Sumatra, Aceh, and West Sumatra has reached 174 - CNN Indonesiapic.twitter.com/uM1faNXhHz — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) November 28, 2025

According to the National Disaster Management Agency, rivers were overflowing and bursting their banks in North Sumatra province. Things became worse on Thursday after a 6.3-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Aceh.

Flooding In Thailand:

Meanwhile, in Thailand, the death toll increased to 145 as the Southeast Asian country witnessed one of its worst flooding events. Out of the total, over 100 casualties were from the southern province of Songkhla as homes and hotels were submerged in the floodwater, reported BBC.

Listen to the cries for help! 💔



This is not just a flood. This is record-breaking.



Southern Thailand has been hit by unprecedented rainfall, with some areas seeing “1-in-300-year” levels of rain.



Entire neighbourhoods are submerged, vital roads are destroyed, and families… pic.twitter.com/z1QeW3QjB3 — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) November 25, 2025

Notably, Thailand, which is set to host the South East Asian Games next month, will be moving the 11 sporting events to its capital Bangkok due to floods in its southern region.