 'You Promised Free Speech': Imran Khan's Ex- Wife Jemima Goldsmith's 'Personal Plea' To Elon Musk
Jemima Goldsmith publicly appealed to Elon Musk, alleging her posts about ex-PM Imran Khan are being suppressed on X. She said her sons haven’t been allowed contact with Khan, who has spent 22 months in solitary confinement. Goldsmith urged Musk to fix the visibility filtering.

Shashank NairUpdated: Friday, December 12, 2025, 10:27 PM IST
Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith on Friday publicly appealed to X owner Elon Musk on Friday, alleging that her posts about Khan's situation are being suppressed on the micro-blogging platform. 

"A personal plea to @elonmusk My two sons have not been allowed to see or speak to their father Imran Khan who has been held unlawfully (acc to the UN) for 22 months of solitary confinement," the post read.

"X is the only place left where we can still tell the world he is a political prisoner without basic human rights. Yet every time I post about him, the reach inside Pakistan (and often globally) is throttled to almost zero," she added.

She further urged,"You promised free speech, not “speech but no one hears it”. Please fix the visibility filtering on my account so we can get the message out!"

She has previously accused Pakistani authorities of preventing her sons from speaking to their father and even threatening to arrest them if they attempt to visit Pakistan.

Pakistan News: Imran Khan’s Sisters Protest Outside Adiala Jail Over His Health & Safety - VIDEO
Earlier in the month, Khan's sister, Uzma, met him at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail amid rumours circulating about his death. After leaving the jail, Uzma Khanum confirmed that Imran Khan is alive and well, putting an end to all speculation about his health.

"Imran Khan is fine, his health is good. He has been kept in solitary confinement, he is being tortured mentally," she told the media after meeting him in jail.

