'You Promised Free Speech': Imran Khan's Ex- Wife Jemima Goldsmith's 'Personal Plea' To Elon Musk

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith on Friday publicly appealed to X owner Elon Musk on Friday, alleging that her posts about Khan's situation are being suppressed on the micro-blogging platform.

"A personal plea to @elonmusk My two sons have not been allowed to see or speak to their father Imran Khan who has been held unlawfully (acc to the UN) for 22 months of solitary confinement," the post read.

"X is the only place left where we can still tell the world he is a political prisoner without basic human rights. Yet every time I post about him, the reach inside Pakistan (and often globally) is throttled to almost zero," she added.

She further urged,"You promised free speech, not “speech but no one hears it”. Please fix the visibility filtering on my account so we can get the message out!"

She has previously accused Pakistani authorities of preventing her sons from speaking to their father and even threatening to arrest them if they attempt to visit Pakistan.

Earlier in the month, Khan's sister, Uzma, met him at Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail amid rumours circulating about his death. After leaving the jail, Uzma Khanum confirmed that Imran Khan is alive and well, putting an end to all speculation about his health.

"Imran Khan is fine, his health is good. He has been kept in solitary confinement, he is being tortured mentally," she told the media after meeting him in jail.