Pakistan News: Imran Khan’s Sisters Protest Outside Adiala Jail Over His Health & Safety - VIDEO

Imran Khan’s Sisters Protest Outside Adiala Jail Over His Health & Safety |

Islamabad: The sisters of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan held a protest outside Adiala Jail on Tuesday, voicing strong concerns over his health and safety in custody.

Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan gathered outside the prison gates, expressing serious concerns regarding Imran Khan's health and security. Strict security arrangements were also in place outside the jail on this occasion.

Their protest comes days after Uzma Khanum met Imran Khan inside Adiala Jail on December 2, widespread speculation about his well-being, and later claimed the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief was facing "severe mental torture." Following the interaction, Uzma said Imran Khan was alive but expressed alarm over his physical condition and the conditions in which he is being held.

She alleged the former premier appeared frail, emotionally shaken, and kept in isolation. "Imran Khan's health is absolutely fine. He is angry. He said that they are subjecting him to mental torture, and that Asim Munir is responsible for all of this," Uzma said, naming Pakistan's Army Chief.

The meeting reportedly lasted roughly 20 minutes. PTI leaders have since reiterated their demands for independent medical assessments and permission for regular legal and family visits, while the government has not issued an official response to Uzma's claims.

Rumours over Imran Khan's condition intensified after unverified reports from Afghan media claimed he had died in custody. His son, Kasim Khan, demanded evidence that the former prime minister is alive, noting on X that it has been "845 days" since Imran was jailed and that he has allegedly been held in "a death cell" for six weeks without family access.

Imran Khan has been in prison since August 2023 in multiple cases. For more than a month, authorities have imposed tight restrictions on visits, which PTI claims are being enforced at the direction of an army officer, an accusation officials reject.

PTI maintained that allowing Uzma Khanum to meet her brother was only a starting point and said regular, unhindered meetings must now be permitted in line with court directives as political tensions continue around the incarcerated opposition leader.

