US President Donald Trump Signals Possible New Tariffs On Indian Rice Amid Farmers' Complaints

Washington, DC (US): US President Donald Trump indicated that his administration may introduce new tariffs on agricultural imports, particularly Indian rice and Canadian fertiliser, after American farmers complained that cheap foreign goods were undercutting domestic producers, Bloomberg reported. During a White House roundtable unveiling a USD 12 billion aid package aimed at supporting US farmers, Trump said officials would investigate allegations that several countries were dumping low-priced rice into the American market.

Farmers at the meeting urged Trump to intensify trade actions, arguing that subsidised foreign rice was depressing US prices and worsening financial pressure on domestic producers. Trump agreed, characterising the situation as “cheating” and suggesting that tariffs could be imposed if the allegations were proven. He also signalled that imported Canadian fertiliser could face similar scrutiny, saying that steep duties were under consideration to strengthen US-based production.

Meryl Kennedy, CEO of Louisiana-based Kennedy Rice Mill, told Trump that India, Thailand and China were among the 'top culprits,' noting that Chinese rice was being shipped primarily to Puerto Rico rather than the mainland US.

She warned that rice producers in the southern states were really struggling, adding that while existing tariffs had helped, we need to double down. Trump appeared surprised by the request for tougher action but reinforced his stance that foreign producers shouldn’t be dumping.

As the discussion continued, Trump directed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to take note of the countries cited by farmers. When Kennedy began describing how India might be propping up its rice sector with unlawful subsidies, Trump cut in, asking her to list the countries directly: “India, who else? Mark it down, Scott.” Bessent later reiterated India, Thailand and China as the main sources of concern, promising to provide a fuller list. Trump assured the farmers he would take care of the issue promptly.

According to the Bloomberg report, both Canada and India have been pushing for trade agreements to stabilise their economic relationship with the US, though progress has been slow. In August, Trump imposed 50 percent tariffs on a range of Indian goods, saying the move was intended to penalise New Delhi for its trade barriers and continued purchases of Russian oil.

Meanwhile, trade negotiations are set to resume this week. A US delegation led by Deputy USTR Rick Switzer will meet Indian officials on December 10–11 to advance work on a Bilateral Trade Agreement. India’s Commerce Secretary and chief negotiator, Rajesh Agarwal, recently said he remained hopeful that the first phase could be completed before year-end.