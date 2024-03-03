Video: Rihanna Steals Orry's Crystal Earrings Post Performance At Anant Ambani's Pre-Wedding Bash In Jamnagar

Global sensation Rihanna delivered an electrifying performance in Jamnagar on March 1 as a part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash, and while at it, she even took home some return gifts, one of which was from the omnipresent Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, himself.

A video of Orry and Rihanna's interaction has now gone viral on the internet in which the popstar can be seen stealing the former's crystal earrings, and complimenting him for it.

She can be seen holding the earrings in her hand and saying, "I like that", as Orry hugged her and the two shared a cutesy moment.

Netizens went into a tizzy as soon as the video surfaced and people just could not wrap their heads around the wild crossover. "Basss itne dil daar dost chahiye," a user commented, while another wrote, "Orry is orrying and riri is Borrowing."

If reports are to be believed, Rihanna charged a whopping Rs 75 crore for her performance at the Ambani bash. It also marked her first ever performance in India, and the singer was seen thanking the Ambanis and the guests for the overwhelming response, while also promising to return soon.

Rihanna also won the hearts of the desi audience as she was seen hugging and clicking photos with the paparazzi and security personnel at the Mumbai airport while on her way home from Jamnagar.

Meanwhile, the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has brought the biggest names of Bollywood, Hollywood, business, sports and political realms, all under one roof, and social media is buzzing with all the inside visuals from the three-day extravaganza in Jamnagar.