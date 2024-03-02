Video: Janhvi Kapoor & Rihanna Groove To Zingaat At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash; Fans Say 'Didn't Expect This Crossover'

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has shared a video in which she is seen dancing with pop sensation Rihanna at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. The event was star-studded, however, it was Rihanna's performance that stole the limelight.

Taking to her official Instagram account on Saturday, Janhvi shared a video in which she is seen grooving to her song Zingaat with Rihanna. Bride-to-be Radhika is also seen in the video.

"This woman is a goddess. stop it goodbye," Janhvi captioned her post. She also shared a picture with Rihanna on her Instagram story and wrote, "@badgalriri the baddest," along with a fire emoticon.

Minutes after the actress shared the video, it went viral and fans said they didn't expect this crossover. A user commented on Janhvi's video, "Janhvi Kapoor making Rihanna dance on Zingaat !!! ICONIC."

Another wrote, "OMG INSANE."

"You just met arguably the biggest female pop star in the world," another fan commented.

Meanwhile, during the grand event, Rihanna performed on some of her all-time hit tracks like Diamonds, Rude Boy, Pour It Up and others.

A report in India Today stated that Rihanna has charged nearly $8-$9 million (Rs 66 to 74 crore) for her performance. Reportedly, most of the cost for her grand act went into transporting her stage equipment, outfits for her and the background performers.

Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations will go on till March 3. Several Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Riteish-Genelia, Katrina-Vicky, Kiara-Sidharth, and others have attended the bash.

Several politicians, sports personalities, as well as businessmen, have also reached Jamnagar to be a part of the festivities.

Besides Rihanna, Indian singers who are expected to perform at the bash are Diljit Dosanjh, Ajay-Atul, Arijit Singh and others. It was earlier reported that for the pre-wedding bash, a detailed dress code planner, along with a visual mood board for each theme, has been sent to all the guests along with the invitation.

Anant and Radhika, who got engaged in a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023, will tie the knot in July 2024.