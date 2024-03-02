Bollywood Celebs Dazzle At Ambani Event - Inside Photos Of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt & Others

By: Sachin T | March 02, 2024
Several Bollywood celebrities graced the pre-wedding bash of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar on March 1
Nita Ambani exuded elegance in a violet ensemble, elegantly styled with her hair tied in a bun. She adorned herself with diamond jewelry, adding a touch of sophistication to her stunning appearance
A picture of Nita Ambani on stage with pop queen Rihanna has gone viral on social media
Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant opted for an off shoulder rose gold gown for the grand event
Deepika Padukone dazzled in a sleeveless black gown. She was all smiles as she posed with Saina Nehwal
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan set some major fashion goals. While Kareena wore an embellished mauve saree and accessorised it with a diamond choker, Saif looked dapper in a black suit
Alia Bhatt looked ethereal in a blue gown with plunging neckline
Shah Rukh Khan looked handsome as always in a black suit. He amped up his look with a diamond necklace
Ranveer Singh opted for an all-white suit for the event. He completed his look with black sunglasses
Natasha Poonawalla made a statement with this eccentric and unconventional piece. She opted for a silver metal domb from the brand Bloni, crafted entirely from aluminum. She paired it with a skirt from Manish Malhotra’s label
Ranveer also striked a quirky pose with Saina and her husband Parupalli Kashyap
Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn decked up in black suits. They posed together for the camera
