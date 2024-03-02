Rihanna Hugs Cops, Poses With Paps At Jamnagar Airport After Performing At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash (WATCH)

Pop star Rihanna set the stage on fire on Day 1 of the three-day-log pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. It was for the first time that Rihanna performed in India. She reached Jamnagar on Thursday evening and returned in the wee hours on Saturday after her electrifying performance at the grand Ambani event.

Several pictures and videos of Rihanna from Jamnagar airport have been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

As Rihanna posed at the airport, several photographers asked her to pose with them as well. The international singing sensation obliged and graciously posed with them. In fact, in one of the now-viral videos, Rihanna is also seen hugging two female cops and thanking them for the security.

Soon after the videos surfaced, netizens praised Rihanna for her humble nature. A user commented, "She is so humble for the star that she is the fact that she acknowledges the paps and the officers is amazing. Hardly see our Bollywood stars being this humble."

"So much Humble ❤️ Kajol and Jaya Bachchan should take lesson from Her," wrote another user.

Another comment read, "Indian celebrities learn from her how she treated people but I say some people comments talking about how she looked how she danced even about her teammates. Please we are 21 century thing before you talk . Riri you kill it more power for you my queen."

"A true artist. A true artist transcends all barriers and touches people hearts. Love you Riri," another user praised Rihanna.

On Friday, Rihanna performed on some of her all-time hits including Rude Boy, Diamonds, Pour It Up, Wild Things, among others, at the bash which was attended by several Bollywood celebrities, sports personalities, businessmen as well as politicians. Some of the biggest names from the West have also marked their presence at the event.

The pre-wedding bash will go on till March 3. Anant and Radhika, who got engaged in a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023, will tie the knot in July 2024.