Rihanna Charges Nearly ₹75 Crore For Her LIVE Performance At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash In Jamnagar

https://youtu.be/ZZt8o_Bzv48Pop sensation Rihanna, who is all set to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding celebration, reached Jamnagar on Thursday. Several pictures and videos of the singer have surfaced on social media platforms. According to reports, Rihanna will perform on March 1 during one of the pre-wedding events.

A report in India Today stated that Rihanna has charged nearly $8-$9 million (Rs 66 to 74 crore) for her performance. The report also mentioned that the pop icon will perform a medley of her songs as well as solo hits like Diamonds.

Reportedly, most of the cost for her grand act went into transporting her stage equipment, outfits for her and the background performers.

For those unversed, Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations will commence on March 1 and go on till March 3. Several Bollywood celebrities, politicians, sports personalities, as well as businessmen, will grace the event.

On February 29, several photos and videos of Rihanna from Jamnagar airport surfaced on social media platforms. In another viral video, her massive luggage was seen transported from the airport to the pre-wedding celebration venue. Rihanna's team members reached Jamnagar on Wednesday afternoon.

Her rehearsal video has also been leaked on social media.

🎤 Rihanna rehearsing "Diamonds" for her upcoming concert in India. pic.twitter.com/b7ZaohuGFz — FentyStats (@FentyStats) February 29, 2024

Besides Rihanna, Indian singers who are expected to perform at the bash are Diljit Dosanjh, Ajay-Atul, Arijit Singh and others. Reportedly, another highlight will be world-renowned Illusionist David Blaine's act.

It was earlier reported that for the pre-wedding bash, a detailed dress code planner, along with a visual mood board for each theme, has been sent to all the guests along with the invitation.

The bash will be attended by B-Town celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Vicky-Katrina, Saif-Kareena, Ranveer-Deepika, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar and others.

Anant and Radhika got engaged in a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023.