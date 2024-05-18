Chandu Champion Trailer: Kartik Aaryan’s Gripping Sports Saga On Murlikant Petkar Will Keep You Hooked

Kartik Aaryan |

After much anticipation, the trailer for Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion was finally unveiled on Saturday (May 18), and has created a buzz among fans and movie enthusiasts. The film, helmed by Kabir Khan, seems to be an engaging sports drama that recounts the real tale of an extraordinary athlete who defied overwhelming odds.

The trailer showcases Kartik in a never-before-seen before avatar. His hard work on his character and physique is reflecting as a wrestler and a boxer. The trailer showcase, the story shows Murlikant, a former soldier, took up athletics as a way to cope with his serious injuries during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. It tells his story of unwavering perseverance and fortitude on journey from the battlefield to the Paralympic podium. Kartik has magically stepped into his footsteps to adapt this inspirational tale for the big screen.

Kartik shared the trailer on social media, and wrote, "With immense pride and joy, sharing the trailer of my career’s toughest and most special film that too from my hometown Gwalior where I dreamt of becoming an actor Chandu Champion, the story of a man who refused to surrender. Hope it touches your heart, entertains and inspires you to achieve your goals just like India’s pride Mr Murlikant Petkar. #ChanduChampion 14th June, 2024. Take a look at the trailer here:

The trailer for Chandu Champion has raised expectations due to its captivating plot, excellent acting, and nuanced emotional content. Speaking of which, Kartik is expected to provide one of his greatest performances of his career as Chandu. His ability to capture the character's suffering and tenacity will create a moving movie experience.

The movie has the potential to be more than merely a motivational sports biography. It tells the tale of a young kid who pursued his aspirations and went from a conflict zone to become one of India's top wrestlers. The amazing tale of Murlikant Petkar's development into a genuine champion.

The trailer has already struck a chord, and the film is anticipated to do the same when it hits theaters. It is all set to hit the screen on June 14, 2024. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.