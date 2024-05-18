'I Struggled With Feeling Confident': Bhumi Pendekar On Her Fashionable Journey

Bhumi Pendekar |

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar often create waves with her each appearance, she sets the trends in the fashion world, mesmerizing viewers with her exquisite sense of style. By embracing her innate love of style, she has made a strong statement of self-assurance with her distinctive look.

Bhumi On Her Fashionable Journey

In an interview with MissMalini, Bhumi shed some light about her fashionable journey, and said,“When I was growing up, I struggled with feeling confident, especially because of the pressure to fit into certain beauty ideals. But instead of letting that define me, I turned to fashion as a form of self-discovery.”

She further added how she has evolved her journey in fashion, and added, “It’s not just about looking good anymore or following trends it’s about embracing my individuality, expressing my personality, and celebrating what makes me unique. Today, fashion and beauty are a medium through which I can express myself, my emotional canvas, and my state of mind."

Bhumi On Her Style Transformation

Bhumi's style is a perfect example of her adaptability and daring, as she moves between elegant and glitzy looks with ease. She loves to try new things and sees fashion as a way to express herself.



She then concluded, “I love experimenting. I just want to have fun with fashion and I think I’m doing this with all my heart which is why people are appreciating my fashion-forward turn.”

As a self-assured young Indian lady who daringly expresses herself via her own sense of style, Bhumi redefines her identity. Her sense of style is an alluring fusion of genuineness and glitz.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi was last seen in the crime thriller film Bhakshak with Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar. She will reportedly be next seen in Meri Patni Ka Remake.