Bhumi Pednekar Steals The Show With Her Bold, Chiseled Look. Here’s The Secret To Her Toned Body

It is no secret that the very talented Bhumi Pednekar is not only good at acing every character she performs in but also is a dedicated fitness enthusiast. From gaining weight up to 90 kgs for her debut in 'Dum Laga ke Haisha' to serving a hot, toned look at The GQ India’s 35 Most Influential Young Indians, Bhumi has set a whole new bar. She is an inspiration to many as she continues to share her fitness routine through her Instagram. She is often heard talking about how important it is to feed one’s mind, body and soul with a healthy and effective lifestyle.

Strength Training

While cardiovascular exercises such as walking, running, cycling and skipping might help you shed a few kilos, it is beneficial for your body to indulge in strength training too. Strength Training involves workouts with weights that train different muscle sets of your body. You can practice strength training to build and maintain muscle and it will also increase your overall body strength. Bhumi is often seen doing strength training in the gym.

Being Active

If not gym workouts, Bhumi is always seen indulging herself in some physical activity that helps her reach her fitness goals and also helps her enjoy the process. It is essential to move and not be seated in one place for a long time. You can find fun ways to exercise if you are tired of going to the gym and working out.

Diet

Most of your fitness journey depends on your diet. You could be doing everything right but if you are not consuming the right foods or the right amount, you will not see results. Bhumi Pednekar has revealed this about her diet in various interviews that she did not go for any fad diets but only chose to eat right. She completely cut off sugar from her diet and consumed good fats from ghee, buttermilk and butter. She controlled her food portions and only ate nutritious, home cooked meals. She also mentioned that whenever she gets sugar cravings, she opts for healthier options instead of binging on junk. Another way to continue losing weight is to curb your carbohydrate intake.

Love the Process

Achieving your fitness goals might take time. You won't be seeing changes overnight. It is important to be determined and not lose hope in the process. You should love your body in every phase and that is how you will keep moving ahead. Self criticism won’t help. It is when you believe in yourself, you will make it happen.