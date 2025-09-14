 Masik Kalashtami 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Time, Muhurat & Significance
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleMasik Kalashtami 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Time, Muhurat & Significance

Masik Kalashtami 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Time, Muhurat & Significance

Kalashtami is a Hindu festival that is dedicated to the Lord Bhairav, a fierce form of Lord Shiva. This significant festival is observed every month on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the waning moon phase (Krishna Paksha).

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 10:57 AM IST
article-image
Kaal Bhairav Jayanti 2025 | Photo Credit: Pinterest

Kalashtami is a Hindu festival that is dedicated to Lord Bhairav, a fierce form of Lord Shiva. This significant festival is observed every month on the eighth day (Ashtami) of the waning moon phase (Krishna Paksha). According to the Hindu calendar, Masik Kalashtami is observed on the eighth day of the descending moon (Krishna Paksha) during each lunar month.

About Kalashtami 2025

Kalashtami Jayanti is also known as Kala Ashtami or Kaal Bhairav Ashtami. Lord Kaal Bahairav is a revered deity who is known for his protective and powerful nature, which is often associated with dispelling negativity and evil. It is believed that those who worship the deity on this day and observe a fast get Lord Kaal Bhairav's blessing and protection from evil forces.

The most significant Kalashtami, known as Kaal Bhairav Jayanti, falls in the Margashirsha month according to the North Indian lunar calendar. It is believed that Lord Shiva appeared in the form of Bhairav on the same day.

FPJ Shorts
Asia Cup Fact Check: Did Pakistan Boycott Any Match Against India In The Past?
Asia Cup Fact Check: Did Pakistan Boycott Any Match Against India In The Past?
UGC NET Certificates 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
UGC NET Certificates 2025 Out; Here's How To Download
'I Was All In For US': College Dreams Dashed As Trump's Travel Ban Shuts Out International Students
'I Was All In For US': College Dreams Dashed As Trump's Travel Ban Shuts Out International Students
Bengaluru Weather News: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Coastal Regions Of Karnataka; Check More Details
Bengaluru Weather News: IMD Issues Yellow Alert In Coastal Regions Of Karnataka; Check More Details

Kalashtami date and time 2025

According to the Drik Panchang, Kala Ashtami will be observed on Sunday, September 14, 2025. The Ashwina tithi will begin from Sunday at 05:04 AM, and it will end on September 15, 2025, Monday at 03:06 AM.

Read Also
Yashoda Jayanti 2025: Know About Date, Significance, Rituals And More
article-image

Puja vidhi

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before sunrise. Clean your home with gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit Lord Kaal Bhairav on this day to seek blessings.

If you cannot visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home. Prepare a clean asan and cover it with a cloth. Place the idol of Lord Kaal Bhairav on the asan and offer flowers and bhog (which includes kheer, fruits, and dry fruits). Recite the Lord Bhairava mantra and conclude your puja by lighting a lamp.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

5 Healthy Brunch Ideas For Lazy Sunday Mornings

5 Healthy Brunch Ideas For Lazy Sunday Mornings

Masik Kalashtami 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Time, Muhurat & Significance

Masik Kalashtami 2025: Everything You Need To Know About Date, Time, Muhurat & Significance

Can You Afford The Latest iPhone 17? Here's How Many Workdays It'll Cost You In India

Can You Afford The Latest iPhone 17? Here's How Many Workdays It'll Cost You In India

Australian Cricket Legend Steve Waugh On India Playing Pakistan At Asia Cup 2025

Australian Cricket Legend Steve Waugh On India Playing Pakistan At Asia Cup 2025

'Bees Saal Ho Gaye!' Anees Bazmee Revisits No Entry After 20 Years

'Bees Saal Ho Gaye!' Anees Bazmee Revisits No Entry After 20 Years