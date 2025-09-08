 Down With Viral Fever? Ayurveda Is The Cure You Need
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleDown With Viral Fever? Ayurveda Is The Cure You Need

Down With Viral Fever? Ayurveda Is The Cure You Need

Simple tips help deal with this ailment afflicted due to seasonal changes, especially the rains.

Sapna SarfareUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 12:28 PM IST
article-image
Canva

The changing seasons bring their charm, along with some health troubles. Many people experience viral fever during the seasonal changes. When the monsoon season arrives, it is accompanied by waterborne viral infections. Erratic weather also plays havoc with health.

Viral fever must be treated with proper medication and care to become healthy without side effects. Let us understand the reasons behind viral fever, its impact and Ayurvedic tips to avoid and manage health if infected. Of course, you have Patanjali medicine and products to help.

Canva

All About Viral Fever

Viral fever is a common infection caused by viruses like respiratory, mosquito and enteric, direct contact with those infections and contamination. When infected, you suffer from high temperature, aches, headache and respiratory or gastrointestinal troubles.

FPJ Shorts
'Putting Tariffs On Countries That Make Deals With Russia Is 'Right Idea': Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
'Putting Tariffs On Countries That Make Deals With Russia Is 'Right Idea': Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Home-Cooked Vegetarian & Non-Vegan Thali Prices Decline 8% In August After Sharp Drop In Cost Of Onion, Potato & Pulses
Home-Cooked Vegetarian & Non-Vegan Thali Prices Decline 8% In August After Sharp Drop In Cost Of Onion, Potato & Pulses
Mumbai Son Throws Surprise Party For Father’s MBA At 52 With Quirky Mask Theme; Video Goes Viral
Mumbai Son Throws Surprise Party For Father’s MBA At 52 With Quirky Mask Theme; Video Goes Viral
Kerala Shocker: Newlywed Woman Ends Life In Kasaragod Just Four Months After Marriage, Probe Underway
Kerala Shocker: Newlywed Woman Ends Life In Kasaragod Just Four Months After Marriage, Probe Underway
Read Also
How Much Salt Consumption Is Good For Your Health? Ayurveda Answers
article-image

In Ayurveda, fever or jwara roga is due to imbalances in the Kapha and Vata Doshas, which result in cold symptoms and lowering of digestive fires, resulting in chills, tiredness, digestive issues and aches.

It is essential to know Ayurvedic ways to deal with viral fever and emerge healthy apart from avoiding infection. Patanjali follows Ayurveda to provide the necessary medicines and products.

4 Ayurvedic Tips to Handle Viral Fever

Herbs: Many Ayurvedic herbs help fight viral fever. Include Turmeric for its anti-inflammatory properties, Neem to cleanse and lower fever, Giloy for immunity, Tulsi for lowering fever and good lung health and Triphala for digestive health. Patanjali’s Divya Mahasudarshan Ghanvati 60 Tab (61 Gms) works to manage viral infections, including fever, cough, cold, body aches and even headaches. It contains herbs like Giloy, Neem, Amla, Turmeric, Mulethi and Harad.

Read Also
4 Ways Prostate Care Can Be Taken With Ayurveda
article-image

Diet: Your dietary habits aid in fighting viral fever. Include a balanced diet consisting of seasonal fruits and veggies, warm water, herbal tea and spices like turmeric, ginger and cumin. Avoid food that puts pressure on your digestive or respiratory system. Divya Herbal Peya (50 Gms) has Ayurvedic herbs like Cinnamon, Javitri, Black Pepper, Mulethi, Tulsi and Arjun. It helps extensively in digestion, providing immunity and detoxifying your system.

Breathing: While rest is essential to relax the body and help it fight the issues, simple breathing exercises at home help in dealing with respiratory issues and fighting against viral fever. Include inhalation to clear your nose and lungs and ease breathing. Use Divya Dhara (10 Ml) for respiratory troubles. It has cooling properties that help with digestion, headaches, cold, congestion and even aches. It contains peppermint, Kapoor Bhimseni and Ajwain.

Read Also
5 Simple & Easy Ways To Manage Thyroid Troubles With Ayurveda
article-image

Hygiene: Keep your surroundings clean and hygienic. Disinfecting the surfaces is an excellent idea. Wash your hands regularly. If not a bath, a sponge to keep your body clean. Keep the rooms airy and avoid sneezing or coughing without closing your mouth. The Patanjali Germi X Floor Cleaner (1 Ltr) is a hypochlorite-free disinfectant. Its unique formula kills germs, removes stains and leaves a great scent. It is your best choice for a clean home.

Viral fever, when contained, will go away, and you will emerge healthy without much damage to your health. Follow the Ayurvedic path and include Patanjali in your life.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Down With Viral Fever? Ayurveda Is The Cure You Need

Down With Viral Fever? Ayurveda Is The Cure You Need

Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar & Other Bollywood Celebs Dazzle At Star-Studded Awards...

Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar & Other Bollywood Celebs Dazzle At Star-Studded Awards...

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Sep 8th, 2025, To Sep 14th, 2025, For All Zodiac...

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Sep 8th, 2025, To Sep 14th, 2025, For All Zodiac...

Inside Babulnath Mandir: Watch Video Of Mumbai's Top Shiva Temple; History, Annakut Offering & Ghee...

Inside Babulnath Mandir: Watch Video Of Mumbai's Top Shiva Temple; History, Annakut Offering & Ghee...

This Young Woman Turned Her Love for Tango, Argentina's Social Dance, Into Gritty, Poetic Movie

This Young Woman Turned Her Love for Tango, Argentina's Social Dance, Into Gritty, Poetic Movie