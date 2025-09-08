Down With Viral Fever? Ayurveda Is The Cure You Need

Canva

The changing seasons bring their charm, along with some health troubles. Many people experience viral fever during the seasonal changes. When the monsoon season arrives, it is accompanied by waterborne viral infections. Erratic weather also plays havoc with health.

Viral fever must be treated with proper medication and care to become healthy without side effects. Let us understand the reasons behind viral fever, its impact and Ayurvedic tips to avoid and manage health if infected. Of course, you have Patanjali medicine and products to help.

All About Viral Fever

Viral fever is a common infection caused by viruses like respiratory, mosquito and enteric, direct contact with those infections and contamination. When infected, you suffer from high temperature, aches, headache and respiratory or gastrointestinal troubles.

In Ayurveda, fever or jwara roga is due to imbalances in the Kapha and Vata Doshas, which result in cold symptoms and lowering of digestive fires, resulting in chills, tiredness, digestive issues and aches.

It is essential to know Ayurvedic ways to deal with viral fever and emerge healthy apart from avoiding infection. Patanjali follows Ayurveda to provide the necessary medicines and products.

4 Ayurvedic Tips to Handle Viral Fever

Herbs: Many Ayurvedic herbs help fight viral fever. Include Turmeric for its anti-inflammatory properties, Neem to cleanse and lower fever, Giloy for immunity, Tulsi for lowering fever and good lung health and Triphala for digestive health. Patanjali’s Divya Mahasudarshan Ghanvati 60 Tab (61 Gms) works to manage viral infections, including fever, cough, cold, body aches and even headaches. It contains herbs like Giloy, Neem, Amla, Turmeric, Mulethi and Harad.

Diet: Your dietary habits aid in fighting viral fever. Include a balanced diet consisting of seasonal fruits and veggies, warm water, herbal tea and spices like turmeric, ginger and cumin. Avoid food that puts pressure on your digestive or respiratory system. Divya Herbal Peya (50 Gms) has Ayurvedic herbs like Cinnamon, Javitri, Black Pepper, Mulethi, Tulsi and Arjun. It helps extensively in digestion, providing immunity and detoxifying your system.

Breathing: While rest is essential to relax the body and help it fight the issues, simple breathing exercises at home help in dealing with respiratory issues and fighting against viral fever. Include inhalation to clear your nose and lungs and ease breathing. Use Divya Dhara (10 Ml) for respiratory troubles. It has cooling properties that help with digestion, headaches, cold, congestion and even aches. It contains peppermint, Kapoor Bhimseni and Ajwain.

Hygiene: Keep your surroundings clean and hygienic. Disinfecting the surfaces is an excellent idea. Wash your hands regularly. If not a bath, a sponge to keep your body clean. Keep the rooms airy and avoid sneezing or coughing without closing your mouth. The Patanjali Germi X Floor Cleaner (1 Ltr) is a hypochlorite-free disinfectant. Its unique formula kills germs, removes stains and leaves a great scent. It is your best choice for a clean home.

Viral fever, when contained, will go away, and you will emerge healthy without much damage to your health. Follow the Ayurvedic path and include Patanjali in your life.