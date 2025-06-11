 5 Simple & Easy Ways To Manage Thyroid Troubles With Ayurveda
5 Simple & Easy Ways To Manage Thyroid Troubles With Ayurveda

Ayurveda has a lot to offer in terms of taking care of your health amidst thyroid issues

Sapna SarfareUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Many of us have seen people complain of suffering from thyroid-related issues. Or even worse, you might be facing it as you read. While it can be manageable with some Ayurvedic tips and Patanjali products, ignoring them can be costly for your health.

Thyroid Issues and Impact

The thyroid, a butterfly-shaped gland in front of the neck, creates hormones that handle the body's development and metabolism. From managing body temperature to your heart rate, all functions work positively with the help of the thyroid.

When the gland breaks down and overproduces or underproduces hormones, you face thyroid disorders like hypothyroidism, hyperthyroidism, goitre, thyroid nodules and thyroid cancer. You face fatigue, weight fluctuations, heart rate changes, mood and cognitive issues, menstrual troubles, etc.

Ayurveda states that thyroid disorders occur when the body's Ojas, or essence of health, spirals down and toxins build up. Many Indians also suffer from iodine deficiency, which adds to the troubles. It is essential to follow Ayurveda and Patanjali to manage thyroid issues.

5 Ayurvedic Tips to Manage Thyroid Issues

Herbal Options: Ayurveda includes many herbs that work to avoid thyroid troubles. It includes Ashwagandha, Triphala, Brahmi and Guggul. They help balance the hormones, lower stress, and cleanse your body and other related issues. Divya Thyrogrit Tablet (35 Gms) is the right choice. It contains Shuddh Guggul, Punarnava, Trikatu, Singhada, etc. It helps in Thyroid management and boosts health.

Healthy Diet: Your diet plays a big role in keeping thyroid disorders away. Including iodine through salt and other options should be given importance. Veggies like spinach, cauliflower, sprouts, radishes, carrots, beetroots and broccoli must be in your daily diet. Opt for Patanjali Beetroot Vinegar (500 Ml). It is a source of immunity and boosts digestion and heart health.

Daily Routine: Your Dinacharya or daily routine helps Ayurvedic treatment to be operative. Satisfactory rest counters the stress which induces thyroid disorders. A timely schedule of waking up and sleeping, eating, taking medicines, etc., is required.

Panchakarma Therapies: These Ayurvedic therapies purify and detoxify the body completely. They also aid in bringing back the hormone balance. The therapies include Nasya, Vamana and Virechana.

Staying Healthy: Managing stress and focusing on exercise works well for thyroid health. Start with meditation to calm down. Including Yoga and Pranayama in your daily regime manages the glands and destresses you. Patanjali Nutrela Daily Energy Capsule (22.5 Gms) is your natural supplement option for Vitamin B and contains organic moringa and spirulina. Health benefits include good gut health, immunity, fighting fatigue and energy booster.

Thyroid troubles are controllable if you follow a lifestyle that includes staying healthy, following Ayurveda and trusting Patanjali.

