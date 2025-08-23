 Viral Video Shows Long Queue Outside Mumbai's 'Santa Maria' In Bandra As Cafe Closes Its Door: 'They Will Be Missed', Say Mumbaikars
Viral Video Shows Long Queue Outside Mumbai's 'Santa Maria' In Bandra As Cafe Closes Its Door: 'They Will Be Missed', Say Mumbaikars

A viral video showed a long queue outside Santa Maria, Bandra’s iconic cafe, a day before it shut its doors.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, August 23, 2025, 05:27 PM IST
article-image
Santa Maria in Bnadra, Mumbai | Image Courtesy: Instagram (@braganzas)

Mumbai’s food lovers turned emotional on August 23 as a viral video showed a long queue outside Santa Maria, Bandra’s iconic cafe, a day before it shut its doors. Known as “Your Local Sandwich House”, the cafe has been a Ranwar Village favourite for years.

An Instagram user (@braganzas) who shared the clip captioned it: “Tried going to @santamaria_bombay for a sandwich cause they’re closing down this week - Guess everyone had the same plan 😂 Clearly they will be missed :) Sad that their closing - Great to see people showing up in support.”

Check out the video below:

Santa Maria will close on August 24th

Santa Maria, which officially closes on August 24, 2025, announced the decision via Instagram. Their heartfelt post read: "It's been really short notice for us, and even more so for you. It breaks our hearts to share that we are now forced to step away. And while that brings immense sadness, it also fills us with deep, overwhelming gratitude. To every one of you who walked in, stayed, supported us, shared a meal or a memory thank you. You gave us more love than we could have ever imagined, and it has carried us through."

article-image

'Santa Maria ~ Opening Soon'

But, worry not. It's not the end of Santa Maria. The post further expressed, "Though our doors are closing here, our spirit is far from gone. We believe truly believe that this is not the end. Just a pause. A redirection. And with time, faith, and your continued support, Santa Maria will return stronger, fuller, and more soulful than ever before."

Their final note reassured patrons with hope: “This chapter closes, but our story isn't over. This too shall pass. As we navigate this unexpected turn in our journey – with community always at the heart of who we are – we're doing everything we can to find our way back to you, as soon as possible. So keep an eye out, and hold us in your thoughts because soon enough, you will see a sign that reads "Santa Maria ~ Opening Soon."

